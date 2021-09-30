Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Business

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

Off-White CEO on Developing Brand’s New Codes of Luxury

In an exclusive interview, Andrea Grilli discusses the brand's development, and the expansion of its product offer as well as its retail and digital distribution.

Off-White
The Off-White flagship in Paris. KARL HAB

MILAN — It’s a “super exciting” moment for Off-White, according to chief executive officer Andrea Grilli.

The brand, launched by Virgil Abloh in 2014, and its licensee New Guards Group have been through quite an evolution. “We’ve been setting up new divisions, with a stricter control of the brand and there’s been a shift from a wholesale to a direct-to-consumer distribution,” said Grilli in an exclusive interview, noting that Off-White has been shedding some of its streetwear associations developing “the new codes of luxury,” while focusing on “unexpected collaborations” and staying true to the essence and creativity of the brand.

Off-White has also gone through some major direct and indirect changes since its launch. As reported, in May LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton bolstered its relationship with Abloh beyond just the fashion division and the French luxury conglomerate raised its stake in Off-White LLC, the trademark owner of Abloh’s Off-White brand, to 60 percent. Abloh retained a 40 percent interest and remains creative director of the label. Abloh is also artistic director of men’s wear collections at Louis Vuitton, a post he has held since March 2018.

Related Galleries

The Milan-based New Guards Group was sold to Farfetch in 2019 for $675 million and this was also a key element in Off-White’s evolution into a more digital brand. “Digital was our Achille’s heel,” recalled Grilli. Now, an increasingly fundamental element for business, this channel has seen a double-digit growth.

Off-White does not reveal financial details, but Grilli reiterated that the brand has the potential to reach revenues of 1 billion euros in a five to 10 year time frame. “We are on track to reach this goal,” he said, underscoring continued growth even through the pandemic year-on-year since 2019. “Off-White never stopped growing and this is a matter of pride and joy for Virgil,” Grilli said.

He touted the privilege of having “unbeatable leadership” at LVMH and Farfetch, which allows constant “learning lessons and constructive dialogues” with the likes of Michael Burke, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, for example.

In the past 12 to 18 months, Off-White has been setting up new divisions and extending its product offer with new categories, such as homeware, children’s wear and eyewear, favoring quality over quantity, Grilli said. None of these are developed through licensing agreements, as is generally customary. New Guards Group has hired more than 100 people in the past year, with many working on Off-White, he said.

Off-White
Off-White eyewear courtesy image

On the occasion of Milan Design Week, Off-White and Ginori 1735 presented a limited-edition capsule that previewed a more extensive partnership to be unveiled in April 2022. The capsule included a full tableware set with dinner plates, serving platters, a teapot and teacup saucer set in black and white graffiti-inspired decors.

“With Ginori, its artistic influences and storied expertise, there is an opportunity to further extend the Off-White lifestyle,” Grilli said. “We have always believed this was scalable, and two years ago, we tested the market with a few objects that sold out in a week. There was a gap that we knew we could fill. Virgil is a communicator and it’s never a one-way monologue; he listens to the consumers and their expectations.”

 

Off-White c/o Ginori 1735
Items from the Off-White and Ginori 1735 home collection. Courtesy of Ginori 1735

While growing Off-White’s online presence, Grilli has also been spearheading a physical retail development in main capitals, such as a flagship that opened in July in Paris, and in luxury resort locations, such as Sardinia’s Porto Cervo; Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany, and in Ibiza. Stores in Milan and Miami designed by Abloh and AMO, the research and design branch of architecture firm OMA, opened last year.

There are now 60 Off-White stores in the world and more openings are planned in 2022 and 2023 in the U.S. on both the East and West Coasts, said Grilli, citing Los Angeles in particular. Off-White has stores in New York, Miami and Las Vegas, and Grilli said, “America in the past year has surprised us. It has surpassed the 2019 volumes, supported by local shopping and events.” He characterized the brand’s markets as being balanced, with the Asia Pacific region, which includes Japan, accounting for almost 30 percent of business. China is “a priority,” he said and Off-White is also expanding in the Middle East, opening in Riyadh and in Kuwait, as well as in Russia, in Moscow.

The executive emphasized the need to become more “glocal” with relevant events in specific areas, and even more so after the pandemic. “Exclusive collections for single cities, micro capsules, destined to stimulate the store more than the city are key and offering an exclusive product to the consumer is a must.” Collaborations such as pairing with Nike are also incredible boosters, he said.

As reported, New Guards Group revealed to WWD last year that Off-White was adopting a new calendar of product deliveries.

Involving the entire pipeline, from the supply chain to marketing, this time-to-market strategy, though challenging, has been paying off with “excellent results,” Grilli said.

In February, Off-White staged a fashion show and live performances at a Milan industrial venue to reveal the spring 2021 collection through a global digital event, dubbed “Imaginary TV,” and skipped Paris Fashion Week, where it had regularly shown. In July, it returned to Paris staging its first physical runway event in 16 months with a performance by M.I.A.

Asked about the next step, Grilli demurred from revealing where and how the next Off-White collection will be shown. “We are working on the calendar and defining the show,” he said.

He said Off-White is also aiming for its women’s wear to become as relevant as its men’s ready-to-wear and that shoes and sneakers are among the most important categories for the brand.

Davide De Giglio holds the role of chairman and CEO of New Guards Group, which comprises brands such as Palm Angels, Ambush, Alanui, Opening Ceremony, Heron Preston, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, Kirin Peggy Gou and Ben Taverniti Unravel Project.

 

Andrea Grilli
Andrea Grilli courtesy image
Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Off-White Chief Executive Officer on Developing

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad