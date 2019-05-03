The fourth time is the charm — and soon there will be a fifth, sixth and more.

Onia launched its fourth collaboration with Danielle Bernstein, founder of the blog We Wore What, on Wednesday and is planning future collections that will instead launch under Bernstein’s own label. The swimwear brand and influencer began a working relationship a few years ago when Onia cofounder Nathan Romano noticed an increase in sales whenever Bernstein posted about his brand. The pair has since launched four in-demand collections, the latest of which sold $1 million worth of product in just three hours.

“The last drop, we did $1 million in its first day. This drop, we did $1 million in the first three hours,” said Romano on Wednesday afternoon.

The latest Onia x We Wore What collection consists of 54 bikini tops, bottoms and one-piece swimsuits priced from $95 to $225. It is “selling out by the minute,” said Romano, and is available on Onia’s web site and in a handful of retailers, including Barneys New York, Intermix, Selfridges, Moda Operandi, Everything But Water and Shopbop. About 2,000 orders had been placed before 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Romano, who is already reordering pieces for a July release.

Romano attributed the success of Onia x We Wore What to Bernstein’s design process and social prowess. The latest designs take inspiration from Italy, specifically the Amalfi Coast, and incorporate suggestions made by Bernstein’s followers.

“My followers love to see products that I’m designing come to life because I take them through the process with me,” said Bernstein. “With this collection specifically, they asked for a fuller-coverage bottom and a different style top. I listen to them when they ask for certain things design-wise, color-wise, pattern-wise, size-wise, and we work hard to make that come to life so they feel they’ve been involved in the design process from the early stages. They’re more into the products because of that.”

She added that social media impressions of posts related to the collaboration have been “high into the millions” and are exceeding her own expectations. She is the only influencer with whom Onia has partnered. The two are working on future collections that will soon launch under Bernstein’s own label, according to the influencer.

“They will no longer be a collaboration, they will be under my own label,” she said, declining to comment further.

Microinfluencers are quickly becoming the favorite among beauty and fashion companies, but Bernstein, who has more than 2 million followers, is proof that superinfluencers have staying power. In March, Bernstein partnered with Joe’s Jeans for the denim company’s first influencer product line. Her social media posts about the collection garnered more than 3 million impressions before launch.

