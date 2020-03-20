With physical stores shuttering worldwide in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, fashion purchases are sure to migrate even more to online pure players. But will it be enough to lift these cost-intensive, discount-prone businesses to profitable growth, at last?

The online channel as a whole seems to be on an upswing in what could prove a pivotal moment for e-tail. In particular, the online market in China has been thriving, with players such as Taobao and WeChat witnessing robust growth due to restless shoppers who have been under quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak.