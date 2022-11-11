Online Strategies for SMB Retailers Looking to Win This Holiday

This holiday shopping season, industry analysts and researchers who have polled consumers say shoppers are planning to spend more at local, small businesses as compared to prior years. And even as online sales level out, e-commerce will also play a key role this season.

With e-commerce, where do retailers start?

For SMBs looking to lure online shoppers, Kim Little, a senior vice president at Newfold Digital, said “many SMBs are looking to improve their e-commerce experiences for the holidays but don’t know where to start. Luckily, it’s an easy fix — and there are several small steps business owners in the fashion retail space can take to navigate another hectic holiday season.”

Little said first, SMBs need to ramp up their websites “with stylish aesthetics and holiday offerings (including clearly communicating seasonal promotions) via a photo gallery. You may even want to take advantage of experienced web designers as needed via a ‘do-it-for-me’ method. You can’t sell fashion with an old-fashioned website.”

Little also suggested leveraging “all-in-one digital marketing including SEO to attract new customers, increase searchability and instill greater consumer confidence before the holiday.” Little also said to “nail down the stock you need during this busy time of year with a robust inventory management functionality to keep your inventory up to date and synced 24/7.”

Khalil Beake, chief marketing officer of Bhima Capital, said SMBs need to optimize their websites for mobile devices, which Beake described as “a big driver of e-commerce. Most Google searches are done on smartphones; that’s why it is essential to have your site looking clean and simple to use on mobile devices. A crucial factor is if customers can easily search and shop for products on your website even on mobile devices.”

Beake also suggested doubling down on social media. “Social media is a very influential tool in business,” Beake said. “Billions of potential customers consume social media daily so use it to your advantage. You can use it to boost brand awareness, help you engage possible customers, and promote your products.”

Additionally, Beake suggested creating a blog “to attract potential customers to your website.

Blogging can help you create organic traffic. It builds your credibility, boosts your website’s visibility, and even directly influences shopping decisions, especially for those who have not yet made a purchasing decision.”

Oberon Copeland, founder and chief executive officer of Very Informed, said this is a critical time for SMB retailers, who need to increase their visibility. “Make sure your store is easy to find both online and offline,” Copeland said. “Use things like holiday window displays, festive signage and targeted marketing to attract customers.”

Copeland also suggested offering exclusive deals and promotions. “Take advantage of the holiday shopping spirit by offering special deals and promotions that are only available during this time of year,” Copeland said. “This will give customers an incentive to shop with you rather than your competitors.”

It’s also important to provide shoppers with “impeccable customer service,” Copeland said. “The holidays are a hectic time for everyone, so it’s important to make sure your customer service is up to par. Train your staff on how to deal with holiday shoppers and make sure they’re prepared to handle any situation that may arise.”

Ty Wilson, cofounder of CustomMade, which is an online custom jeweler, said SMB retailers “have a lot to contend with. The industry is extremely competitive, and new players are constantly coming onto the scene. To stay ahead of the curve, you must be strategic in your approach to retail.”

Wilson also noted the importance of customer service. “In the age of online shopping, customer service is more important than ever,” Wilson said. “SMB retailers must go above and beyond to provide their customers with a great experience. This means being available to answer questions, providing helpful advice, and offering exceptional service. What we do in CustomMade is ensure that all of our jewelry and materials are authentic. As such, we provide a comprehensive set of warranties, allowing our customers to purchase confidently.”

And having an online presence is essential, which is “especially important for SMBs,” Wilson said. “A solid online presence will help you reach a wider audience and build brand awareness. You can partner with other brands, collaborate with influencers, and run marketing campaigns to get your name out there. At CustomMade, we’ve built a strong online presence on Facebook and Pinterest, allowing us to reach more potential customers.”

Wilson went on to say that the traditional retail model “is no longer enough to succeed in today’s market. SMB retailers need to think outside the box to stand out from the competition. This means offering unique products, experiences and services.”