Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Willy Chavarria on Design Ethos, Latinx vs. Latine and What True Inclusivity Looks Like

Business

Vuori Sets Aggressive Expansion After $400M Investment

Business

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at The Wynn

OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain Consortium as Founding Member

Maison Margiela will be the first OTB brand to join the Consortium.

Aura
Franck Le Moal, Lorenzo Bertelli and Stefano Rosso. courtesy image

VENICE — OTB is joining the Aura Blockchain Consortium, becoming its fourth founding member.

Signaling the importance of the move, Stefano Rosso, board member of the OTB Group and board member of Aura Blockchain Consortium; Lorenzo Bertelli, head of marketing and corporate social responsibility at Prada Group and president of the  consortium, and Franck Le Moal, chief information officer of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Group and vice president of the consortium, met Thursday evening with a handful of journalists at the Venice Casinò, in the exquisitely frescoed 17th-century Cà Vendramin Calergi overlooking the Grand Canal.

“This is a great day, and it’s officially the first time we meet physically,” Le Moal said. “It’s a great initiative for our industry to really develop technologies that reinforce the customers’ trust, the first time big players are partnering together on this new platform that offers huge opportunities.”

Related Galleries

LVMH, which in 2019 initiated the Aura platform, was joined last April by Prada Group and Compagnie Financière Richemont in the Aura Blockchain Consortium, which promotes the use of a single blockchain solution open to all luxury brands worldwide to help consumers trace the provenance and authenticity of luxury goods.

Rosso said OTB’s goal is “to provide our strong contribution to this strategic collaboration focusing on a circular business model, transparency for the customer, innovation and sustainability.”

The first OTB Group brand to enter Aura will be Maison Margiela, followed by Jil Sander and Marni, hopefully between January and February. Asked why Margiela would be the first, Rosso said simply that it is “ready in terms of digital organization” compared to the other labels. OTB, founded by Renzo Rosso, Stefano’s father, who also attended the event with chief executive officer Ubaldo Minelli, also comprises Diesel, Viktor & Rolf and a stake in Amiri, as well as production arms Staff International and Brave Kid.

The arrival of new members “has to do with digital maturity,” concurred Bertelli. “We speak with many companies, this was never meant to be for few and OTB has the right mix — like in a recipe, with the right ingredients,” he said with a smile.

“The ambition is to create new standards,” Bertelli continued. “The goal is to send clear and transparent messages to customers,” noting that the consortium would soon close the number of founding members and that, at the same time, there is no limit to the number of regular members that can join.

The arrival of OTB stems from a simple phone call made last summer by Rosso to Bertelli, inquiring about the consortium.

In fact, Le Moal said there were no specific preconditions necessary to be part of the consortium, apart from being a luxury brand. “We are really open to small and big companies alike, and we aim to make this technology easier,” he said, citing the Aura Light as such an example.

Bertelli and Le Moal underscored that each brand has its own strategy. Labels such as Bulgari, Cartier, Hublot, Louis Vuitton and Prada each developed their own experience, according to its strategies and customer expectations, Le Moal explained. Asked about feedback from customers, he said it was too early. Prada, for example, will be ready at the end of the year.

Bertelli did not disclose the amount invested in the technology. “The purpose is to be inclusive and allow small brands to also have access,” he said.

Rosso said joining forces was “not really about the new generations. I see members of the Camera della Moda working together. It’s a moment when there is a need to form a united front, helping one another, coming together — also in defense.”

Bertelli concurred. “What I see is that the younger generations understand that it’s no longer enough to communicate the beauty and craft behind the products, but it’s also their moral duty to be transparent with the customers who seek sustainable products and need to know that the price they pay is justified in this sense.”

The Aura Blockchain Consortium has accelerated its activities in the development of the technical roadmap and upcoming projects, including the release of Aura Light — a SaaS solution for brands that wish to participate in Aura without having the necessary internal resources to develop their own systems and are therefore looking for an easy solution to implement — and the development of an NFT solution for luxury brands.

OTB has been preparing to be part of the consortium for more than a year and a half, with data inserted in the products and developing the RFID technology with its suppliers.

OTB’s is seen as reinforcing the consortium and making its technology even more impactful.

The platform gives consumers direct access to a product’s history, proof of ownership, warranty and maintenance record.

Known as a “multinodal private blockchain,” the platform records information in a secure and non-reproducible manner and generates a certificate for its owner, increasing the trust of customers in the brands’ sustainable practices and product sourcing.

The Aura platform was developed in partnership with Microsoft and New York-based blockchain software technology company ConsenSys, and the consortium will operate out of Geneva, where it is headed by general secretary Daniela Ott.

The blockchain also offers a weapon against counterfeiters and gray-market distribution.

Participating luxury brands pay an annual licensing fee, which is reinvested in technology, and the consortium is not-for-profit.

“We are happy to welcome you in Venice, we are very much connected to the territory,” concluded Rosso. “This wonderful city has suffered so much through the pandemic, and we want to give a signal of hope.”

“This is a magic city,” Bertelli added.

“And there is no better place that can offer tradition and modernity at the same time,” Le Moal said.

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Italy's OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad