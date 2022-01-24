Outerwear Evolution

Winter invokes vignettes of cozy fireside moments, smoking chimneys and snow covered fields – and to complement that idyllic vision, outerwear brand Blauer USA is delivering its fall/winter 2022 collection, replete with shiny and matte quilting, Norwegian-inspired winter sweaters, and dark denims, all designed with an alluring après-ski look and feel.

Blauer USA’s decades-old roots in public safety apparel for the U.S. market translates into stylish and high performing offerings across men’s, women’s and children’s collections with an emphasis on technical qualities for its materials, such as windproof, rainproof and other protections against unpredictable weather.

The brand’s parent company is Italy-based FGF Industry, a fashion firm that also owns Nylolite, Ten c, BPD and Prince Tees.

In for the Chill

Its new fall/winter collection “keeps an eye on the future while staying true to its identity with iconic apparel that has always been its hallmark, maintaining an urban vision, without losing sight of its American Police-style DNA,” the brand explained – which takes form in structured coats with clean lines, quilted puffers and cottons, and a distinct color range from classic blues to “grittier” dark rust, iron grey and an invigorating mossy, forest green.

The brand’s signature military-style is embedded throughout its multi-pocket coats and parkas, but for milder days in the cold, the collection offers padded sleeveless gilets that seamlessly slip on and off in several styles and volumes, or lighter weight neoprene sweatshirts. “Carry-over styles are presented in more urban colors, such as rust or chocolate, with classic striped cuffs,” all according to the brand.

Its bevy of outerwear options can be worn with a pair of chinos that offer a regular or baggy fit, or its military-style cargo pants, while the denims vary between shades of blue and black. Its knitwear collection offers a variety of different stitches, weights and colors, they noted.

The selection also extends to timeless down jackets, field jackets and overshirts in various lengths and fills, along with nylon carry-overs with basic quilting, the brand said, adding that “leather lovers” can peruse lined nappa coats and puffer jackets in sheepskin blended with down filled nylon. The leather is offered in both smooth and used effect versions, they said.

Blauer USA told Fairchild Studio that much of its design direction stemmed from what consumers want now. “The Blauer collection differs every season for quality, price and style and for the proposal always looking for new materials and colors. Today, the world of down and recycled are the most requested items, even in some proposals for leather and shearling.”

Enzo Fusco, President at FGF Industry.

Decidedly Different

To bear the cold in an apropos sustainable fashion, its puffer jackets are made with eco-friendly Sorona and Repreve fills, as well as Thermofix heat bonded seams that allow for maximum protection against the elements. Other distinctive details include how the collection’s sweatshirts and jerseys are designed with old stone pigment acid treatments and dyes, and its reversible padded jackets are made in printed neoprene and combined with nylon.

But the Norwegian influence in the collection is perhaps its most unique aspect, as the knitted-effect trompe l’oeil prints are inspired by the country’s well-known winter sweaters, but “reinterpreted with a modern twist” the brand said, pointing to its “knitted diamond” style for men and “knitted lace” look for women.

And beyond its latest lineup, Blauer USA said that its next venture is to open new distributions across Asia and the U.S. “We are from the U.S., so we try to keep that DNA. Our style brings a contemporary twist to the heritage of American military clothing, updating it with shapes, such as oversized garments, colors, and materials that align with global fashion trends.”