Australian brand Outland Denim is charting new retail territory. The humanitarian premium denim brand said today that a selection from its spring 2020 collection, “State of Being,” will soon be available at Nordstrom and Bloomingdales, marking a new level of expansion and reach to U.S. consumers.

State of Being will be available Feb. 1 at select Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s stores in New York and California.

Outland Denim’s founder and chief executive officer, James Bartle, who was recently named one of Sourcing Journal’s Rivet 50 members for 2019, said that the company is eager to continue growing its U.S. customer base. “We couldn’t do what we do without the likes of Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, and their customers. We look forward to joining forces to continue the brand’s positive impact in changing the lives of people in vulnerable communities.”

This Denim Brand Is Working to Eradicate Human Trafficking

Outland Denim’s products are ethically and sustainably made – but the brand is differentiated by its wholly unique business model, which ties environmental integrity with humanitarianism by helping women who have been rescued from human trafficking and sexual exploitation gain employment and training opportunities in its standalone production and finishing facilities in Cambodia. The brand provides living wages, education and other benefits for its staff, including its seamstresses who are trained in all aspects of garment making, Outland Denim said.

And its raw materials are sourced from socially and environmentally responsible suppliers down to the most minute details, including buttons, rivets and stitches that are each specially selected to minimize impact on the environment and mitigate the risk of exploitation in the supply chain, the company said. And, Outland Denim is Australia’s first Certified B Corporation denim brand.

Bartle added, “Expanding into the U.S. market has been part of a global expansion strategy for the brand since inception. We wanted to partner with retailers who understand our business model and brand ethos – and I am thrilled to be able to call Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s an integral part of this journey.”

