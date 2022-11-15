×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Remains Robust Despite Volatile Markets, Says Richemont

Business

There’s a Known Shortage of Women on Public Boards, but What’s Happening on Private Boards?

Fashion

Why Is Skin In, Again, for Spring 2023

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Caroline Pill on why even family-run brands can’t restrict their talent pool to a single gene pool.

luxury store shoes couch
The Chanel store in The Wynn Las Vegas.

No industry has been left unscathed by the economic upheaval brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. With rising inflation, volatile asset prices, conflict in Ukraine, and widespread cost-of-living crises affecting large portions of the population, one might be surprised to find out that the seemingly “non-necessity” items of luxury brands continue to rise in demand and desirability. 

A recent Bain report estimates global sales of personal luxury goods will “reach at least 305 billion euros ($320 billion) this year, building on its fast rebound from pandemic lockdowns,” and the target-setting of leadership teams and board rooms across the sector shows no signs of slowing down.

Related Galleries

What luxury brands have long known is that brand, culture and identity matter as much as product quality. Today’s leaders in the sector must walk the line between the traditional values and representations of the brand and the consumer desire for disruption and engagement beyond anything they have seen before.

This tension is even more apparent within luxury brands that carry a family name, and with that: family ties, shares and even decision-making power.

Family Business

Family-run brands are a staple of the designer-vision led fashion industry — although large conglomerates, holding companies and business magnates increasingly hold strategic and executive decision-making powers when it comes to business operations. The world-renowned names of Gucci, Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent have become subject to takeovers, which have ultimately eliminated any controlling influence from the original founding families, many of the world’s biggest high-fashion brands are now under the control of two French family-run groups — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Kering, led by chief executive officers Bernard Arnault and François-Henri Pinault, respectively.

Outside of the “big two,” Armani, Missoni, Salvatore Ferragamo, Chanel and Prada are all global firms where the founding families retain a controlling stake and, in many cases, positions at the top table. 

Caroline Pill

Whether under new ownership, family-bound or not, the fact remains that brands with a global consumer base cannot feasibly grow and succeed against modern market demands by restricting their talent pool to a single gene pool. And succession can often become an issue if there is no suitable or willing candidate from the next generation. 

An influx of private equity and capital investment has also changed what was once a family-run affair. Today, family brands often need both the expertise and resources that a private equity or institutional investor has in order to scale their business, expand and improve efficiencies. The industry saw this in July 2021, when L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by French luxury giant LVMH, agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian fashion company Etro with the aim of growing the brand to become “one of the leading high-end brands across product categories.” 

For these established family brands, it is important to think about a medium- to long-term approach, when choosing an external organization or private equity firm to partner with or be acquired by. This choice is crucial, as the goal should not only be cost-cutting; indeed, while this is sometimes a necessary evil, in fashion you need to think about longevity and overall vision in order to keep the brand equity strong.

At some point, even the most successful family-run firms need to engage outside leadership to ensure the company can continue to adapt to a changing world and secure the longevity of the brand. And this presents unique search and assessment challenges in itself. 

A Clash of Cultures? 

Hiring an outside executive into the relatively closed environment of any family business invariably creates an intriguing cultural dynamic. A 2020 study from PwC on the interaction between family firms and external leaders notes that even where the presence of the family was virtually in name only, with little hands-on involvement, the business is “often defined by the ideals and values of its founders” — regardless of how that aligns to the stakeholder demands of today, you might add. 

Ultimately, the family may or may not remain involved on a brand side of things but, once sold to another multibrand group or a private equity firm, there is a shift in dynamics and priorities and that’s when you crucially need a neutral business leader to navigate between those two.

For an incoming leader, handling these cultural nuances can be a daunting or an off-putting prospect. There is a fine line between steering the company into making positive changes and failing to respect cultures and traditions that are part of the firm’s DNA and this “no-win” position can turn potential candidates away at the first engagement. For those who understand and appreciate the potential of bridging old and new, however, there’s something quite special ahead.

Change is constant, cultural fit often outweighs commercial success, and the relationship between the CEO, as a business leader, and the creative director, as the driver of the brand, is proving to be the most pivotal. 

Furthermore, macro trends are creating additional demands of fashion executives. The pandemic-induced jump in e-commerce, the increasing attention around technology innovations, such as NFTs, and the continual drive to streamline and be more sustainable in manufacturing and logistics means that fluency with data and digital transformation is a minimum requirement — while also ensuring it aligns to the creative vision on the shelves. 

As a result of these evolving demands, we’re seeing a broadening of the leadership talent pool. Some years ago, it was more commonplace to see well-established luxury leaders rotating between the top jobs. However, recent history shows us that industry experience is no guarantee of success and fresh challenges call for new skills. Companies, including LVMH and Chanel, have opted to hire talent from sectors outside of the tight-knit luxury sector, with a focus on driving technology or sustainability to separate a suitable candidate with a more diverse background from the competitive pack. 

Aligning Expectations

To make the transition from family leadership to external CEO is a bold decision for both parties. Luxury brands can ease the transition by keeping an open mind about the need for an industry background, bearing in mind the broad skill sets needed of today’s executives. And those involved in the selection need to be realistic about the weight given to cultural fit as a critical success factor for executives from outside the sector. As such, they should also find appropriate ways to evaluate a candidate’s soft skills and ability to thread heritage and innovation with every strategic decision. 

As is often the case, success is achieved where give and take brings the best of both ideals to the boardroom and the halls of headquarters. The executive must be prepared to operate within the boundaries of an established culture, but the idea that brand and reputation are prized above all else can end up becoming a barrier to the kind of changes they’d otherwise like to make. 

At the heart of this sector is exclusivity, quality, desirability and creativity. Once the executive puts these values at the core of their decision-making, they can successfully establish a shared vision and road map for the long-term health and success of the brand — family name or not.

Caroline Pill is a partner in leadership advisory firm Heidrick & Struggles’ London office and a member of its consumer markets practice, focusing on the global fashion, luxury, and beauty industries.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Hot Summer Bags

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad