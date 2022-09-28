×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Daniel Lee to Join Burberry as Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make Data Protection a Priority

Kenya Wiley on using the power of data to not just sell, but reset the fashion business landscape.

Kenya Wiley at the commerce department
Kenya Wiley Courtesy

The fashion industry has made huge strides in harnessing technology in recent years. However, its next challenge will be not only to embrace new technologies for increased engagement and sales, but to safeguard the privacy of its customers.

Consumers are concerned about their information being shared and sold, and lawmakers at all levels are listening. All the signs point to more oversight and regulation, not less, in the future. 

For example, lawmakers and enforcement agencies have called out Big Tech’s privacy pitfalls for years. But now, government officials are doing more than bemoaning the loss of privacy rights online, as Sephora’s recent $1.2 million settlement with California’s Attorney General has shown. On Aug. 24, California’s AG announced the settlement with the retailer as part of the state’s ongoing enforcement of the California Consumer Privacy Act. Just two days prior, the Federal Trade Commission published its notice on privacy rulemaking on commercial surveillance and data security. The public comment request is broad, spanning 95 questions from how companies surveil consumers to how the commission should account for changes to online advertising and other business models. 

Related Galleries

Also, as designers kicked off New York Fashion Week, Washington policymakers hosted two data privacy events on Sept. 8 — one at the White House on protecting Americans’ privacy, and another at the FTC to discuss the commission’s open rulemaking. The upshot: Given fashion’s increased reliance on consumer data — for personalized shopping, augmented reality and virtual goods in the metaverse — brands now do so at their own risk.

Not convinced? Here’s why fashion must make data privacy a priority in their business operations, starting with a few key points from the FTC’s privacy rulemaking notice.

Data will fuel the future of fashion. In the world of fashion and beyond, data is a precious commodity — often influencing what humans buy, when and how they purchase goods or services and whether they will become repeat customers. The FTC requested comments on how companies collect, analyze and monetize different types of data — from a shopper’s geolocation to the biometric information used for online retail. This may include consumers’ eye scans or physical facial movements — as they virtually try on makeup, eyewear or even clothing. The FTC has also requested comments on the costs and benefits of collecting certain data (in the era of hyper-personalization), and how the commission should consider factors that may be difficult to quantify. 

Fashion algorithms can help or hurt diversity efforts. Numerous brands made pledges or commitments to improve their organizations’ diversity, equity and inclusion practices following America’s racial reckoning in 2020. Yet if an organization’s algorithms discriminate or lead to bias for certain consumers, their DEI statements are meaningless. The FTC has made it clear that the commission’s “unfairness authority is a powerful tool to combat discrimination,” and has requested comments on how the commission should analyze algorithmic discrimination based on protected categories under civil rights law. Brands have made algorithms an integral part of their business practices — for product recommendations, chatbots, search and other features. But given that humans determine the data sets, the AI systems can lead to discriminatory results — failing to recognize darker skin tones, limiting size options in search, or marketing products to a particular demographic without taking into account their real shopping behavior. As the FTC requests comments on discriminatory algorithms, fashion has an opportunity to share its views as to whether the commission should consider new rules.

Fashion brands must make data transparency a priority. We often hear about fashion’s transparency efforts related to garment workers and the environment, but there’s very little discussion about data transparency — despite the harms caused by unethical and illegal use of consumer data. The FTC acknowledges the potential cost to companies for investments in data transparency — which can cover explaining to consumers how they collect, retain or transfer user data, or even requiring companies to publicly disclose materials on self-administered assessments or third-party audits. Many fashion designers operate as small businesses, and will likely require more resources (including legal and financial) to provide better transparency of their data practices. Smaller brands have an opportunity to share their views during the FTC’s current privacy rulemaking as the commission considers whether to exempt certain companies due to size from potential disclosure requirements.

Fashion companies invested between 1.6 and 1.8 percent of their revenue in technology in 2021, and the figure is expected to increase to between 3 and 3.5 percent by 2030 — with investments in more automation and AI analytics. Brands no longer have the luxury of prioritizing technology without also addressing consumer privacy. This includes better transparency with consumers, compliance with new state laws and engagement with federal policymakers as privacy reform gains momentum in Washington. As the adage goes, “If you don’t have a seat at the table, you’re probably on the menu.” It’s time for all of fashion — brands and consumers — to take their seat, and act before government forces their hand.

The FTC will accept comments through October 21, 2022.

Kenya Wiley is a fashion policy counsel and adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Communication, Culture and Technology Master’s Program.

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Hot Summer Bags

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The Outside View: Fashion Must Make

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad