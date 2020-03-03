By  on March 3, 2020

Designers can never have enough colors to choose from and increasingly consumers can’t either.

Pantone LLC has rolled out 315 new colors to the Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors Color System. Why? Social media, enhanced technology, renowned animators and consumers’ more-informed color know-how are all fueling interest in all kinds of color families.

