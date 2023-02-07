×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Brand Builder Erik Torstensson on 10 Years of Frame

Fashion

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

Business

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

In collaboration with Hilton’s 11:11 Media, the campaign features a series of videos that explore Klarna’s payments and shopping app features.

klarna
Paris Hilton for Klarna. Courtesy Image.

According to the Global Y2K Trend Report, conducted by Klarna, 64 percent of people say that overall, the 2000s were a “cooler” period of time compared to today. For nearly half of people, this sentiment comes down to the fashion, which they believe was much better in Y2K.

To celebrate Y2K fashion, Klarna’s latest campaign stars Paris Hilton who proves that even the most experienced shoppers are impressed by the company’s elevated shopping experience.

In the company’s campaign announcement, David Sandström, chief marketing officer of Klarna, notes Paris Hilton’s work as a “trailblazer across fashion, tech and business — areas very familiar to Klarna,” applauding her “ability to stay ahead of trends, her shopping prowess and the fact that our customer has grown up with her” which made her “the perfect person to partner with for this campaign.”

Related Galleries

Klarna’s campaign includes a series of videos produced in collaboration with her company 11:11 Media, Hilton responds to Klarna’s flexible payment options and shopping app features with her new catchphrase, “That’s smooth.” The campaign focuses largely on Klarna’s flexible payment options while also spotlighting the company’s other innovative features that make the shopping experience a smooth one including try before you buy, buyer’s protection and package tracking.

Directed by Ukranian Grammy Award nominee Tanu Muino, the films are set in Klarna’s dream-like world featuring nods to Y2K fashion. The campaign’s stills were photographed by Adrienne Raquel.

“It’s so refreshing to put fashion in a comedic spotlight, two things you wouldn’t think go together, but that’s what fashion is about — breaking the rules,” Muino said. “Ultimately, we built a world unique to Klarna, a visual experience that doesn’t exist anywhere created by combining modernism with a sprinkle of retro timelessness.”

Paris Hilton for Klarna.

Klarna global “ambaddiesore” Bretman Rock also makes an appearance in the campaign alongside Hilton saying “as a resident baddie, there was no way I could pass up the opportunity to star alongside Paris Hilton herself, and the fact that it was for a Klarna campaign, a brand that I have partnered with for over two years — well that was just the cherry on top.”

Alongside the films and stills, Klarna will host a series of events, social content and collaborations to complement the campaign, all exploring how Klarna’s features have contributed to the evolution of shopping since the Y2K period.

Klarna’s campaign with Paris Hilton will launch globally on Feb. 27 and run through March across media, digital, broadcast and out-of-home platforms. 11:11 Media will also promote the campaign across digital channels including Hilton’s personal social media.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad