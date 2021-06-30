In order to better serve small businesses, PayPal has announced the introduction of PayPal Zettle in the U.S., a digital point of sale solution that will allow small businesses to seamlessly sell across in-person and online channels.

Notably, PayPal acknowledged in its announcement that the launch coincides with drastic shifts in consumer behavior toward digital and omnichannel experiences where all businesses have needed to make investments to adapt to meet consumers where they are.

“Consumers want seamless and integrated digital experiences no matter where they shop. As a result, small businesses need access to omnichannel payment and commerce tools to help them effectively compete and meet their customers wherever they are — in-person, online and in-between,” said Jim Magats, senior vice president, omni payments at PayPal. “We believe in the power of small businesses, and we will leverage PayPal Zettle to better serve in-person businesses and enable them to go digital seamlessly.”

With PayPal Zettle, small businesses will gain an integrated solution that allows it to accept a range of payments in-person with the Zettle card reader, will help them start selling online and also help manage sales, inventory, reporting and payments across channels. The new solution will also enable small businesses to utilize PayPal’s suite of payment and commerce solutions including its Business Debit Mastercard and invoicing.

By partnering with PayPal, small businesses’ in-person and online sales can be easily viewed and managed through a PayPal Business account where the business will typically have access to their funds within one day. Additionally, small businesses will be able to offer consumers increased payment options including credit and debit cards, PayPal and Venmo QR Codes, digital wallets and access to PayPal Working Capital.

Businesses using PayPal Zettle can easily link its account to its preferred e-commerce, accounting and point-of-sales partners. PayPal Zettle is already integrated with partners including BigCommerce, Lightspeed and SalesVu, with plans to integrate with additional partners in the coming weeks and months.

“As merchants adapt their businesses to start selling across more channels, the complexity of managing operations becomes a primary point of friction,” said Mark Rosales, vice president, business development and payments at BigCommerce. “PayPal Zettle’s complete point-of-sale integration with BigCommerce empowers our merchants to operate in a truly omnichannel ecosystem, connecting their digital operations with their offline business in a simplified way, saving time and, most importantly, giving our merchants greater control over their business.”

Small Businesses including Speakcheesy, The Bullpen and Wind Bush Hay Farms have already reported seeing success using PayPal Zettle in the U.S.

