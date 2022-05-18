A Path to Higher Conversions

Inflation. Supply chain disruptions. Rapidly changing consumer preferences. These are some of the challenges facing merchants and brands looking to increase conversions, acquire new shoppers, and bolster customer lifetime value.

To win the day, retailers and brands need to be agile and future-ready, and key into one area that is often overlooked: payment solutions. Payment solutions are the new strategic lever that can differentiate and elevate the customer’s shopping experience.

Just think about it. The payments space is now powering some of the most innovative shopping experiences today — such as contextual commerce, which is selling on a business partner’s site in the context of the consumer’s experience.

And there are other innovations too, such as splitting payments with a friend using autonomous checkout and “scan and shop” technology. There’s also endless aisle e-commerce where manufacturers and suppliers drop ship products directly to the consumer. And there are also “invisible” payments, such as ridesharing apps, that make transactions easier and with less friction.

