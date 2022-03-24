Growth Fueled By the Power of Payments

Amid a global pandemic, macroeconomic challenges such as inflation, and a higher rate of technology adoption, the purchasing behavior of today’s shoppers have rapidly changed. And it will likely continue to evolve. The shopper’s journey is no longer linear. Consumers can engage with a brand or merchant anywhere and anytime — online, in a store, at a pop-up shop, or on social media and through native apps.

For enterprise-level retailers and brands looking to grow market share and scale their business in this digital-first, non-linear market, an agile approach is required. Companies need to have a consumer-centric view with their retail and brand strategies while also maintaining a future-ready mindset. To grow, they need to be transparent and authentic, and have in place sustainable practices.

And within the payments space, enterprise-level retailers and brands can grow market share by leveraging integrated solutions that make shopping easier, safer and more delightful for today’s discerning consumer.

In this market intelligence report, WWD looks at the current and future state of retail and consumer preferences as well as the challenges facing enterprise-level businesses — specifically the pain points within the payments ecosystem. Finally, we’ll look at how integrated payment and commerce solutions for enterprise-level retailers and brands can help drive conversions, bolster lifetime customer value and increase ROI.

