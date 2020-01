Lela Rose is amping up her Pearl by Lela Rose operation with a new president and doubling its base of stylists.

Introduced nearly two years ago, the direct-to-consumer business relies largely on trunk shows hosted by stylists in their homes or in art gallery spaces. Designed to be a shopping experience rooted in fashion, friends, food and fun — the four pillars Rose is after in any experience — Pearl centers on at-home shopping events, which make them more social and friendly. Guests are offered signature cocktails designed to accent each season’s collection. Rose is known to say, “Nothing says chic like matching your drink to your dress, and your dress to your table.” Along with “cute food,” guests are offered coordinating napkins, which they could also purchase for their own entertaining, should they aspire to live up to Rose’s adage.