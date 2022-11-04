×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Wayne Liu shared key insights on engaging audiences with smart AI and AR for personalized shopping experiences.

Wayne Liu
Wayne Liu Kreg Holt/Getty Images for WWD

Founded in June 2015, Perfect Corp., the global leader in augmented reality and artificial intelligence powered tech that beauty and fashion companies are turning to for fast, simple solutions as digital continues to drive the evolution of the shopping experience.

Globally, more than 400 brands and retail partners, covering luxury, prestige and mass have adopted Perfect’s over 15 beauty tech Saas products. These companies include Meta, Tencent Wechat, Sephora, Dior, Chanel, Neutrogena, Benefit and Harrods, among others.

During his session at the summit, titled “Evolution of the Shopping Experience,” Wayne Liu, chief growth officer and president of the Americas at Perfect Corp., said research shows that 70 percent of consumers believe that experiences are more important than material possessions. And as this sentiment continues to grow, he said, technological advancements are positioned to increase non-contextual communications. Digital ownership will change the game for brands where digital communications and experience redefine the brand/consumer relationship. Sixty-two percent of consumers agree that having new technology is “exciting.”

Related Galleries

“Right now, technology is the best way to change how you communicate with your shopper,” said Liu. “It can change the relationship between the shopper and the brand because it allows you to use a non-contextual way to communicate and build a digital product.”

Online shopping has accelerated the shopping evolution exponentially. In 2022, U.S. cosmetics and beauty e-commerce sales doubled those of 2019. By 2026, it is projected that e-commerce will account for nearly a third of total retail sales.

“The need to use beauty tech to enhance the online shopping experienced is more pronounced than ever,” Liu said. “Google’s data tells us that over 90 percent of Americans currently use or would consider using AR for shopping. It makes sense because in the human brain, 30 percent of the neuron activity is in the cortex, they’re visual.”

When it comes to more personal items, such as lipstick and glasses, virtual try-on experiences make shoppers feel more comfortable with online purchases. In the beauty category, such features are quickly becoming table stakes. Google’s data shows that 43 percent of consumers who use smartphones to shop, expect all beauty brands use AR.

What all of this means, Liu said is that companies need to plan ahead and ask what their strategy is for 3D assets and how does the hardware offering become part of marketing? Also to be considered, he said, is that “the AR standard is not the AR for everyone. You need to consider two things: your product needs standardized, and your product needs to be customizable.”

With Perfect’s technology, beauty brands can bring products to life with state-of-the-art AI and AR experiences, including hyper-realistic AR virtual try-on, AI foundation shade finder, AI face analyzer and YouCam tutorials. Similarly, fashion brands are using Perfect to offer consumers virtual try-on for glasses, earrings, rings, bracelets and watches.

Advanced AI technology from Perfect can even provide consumers with a skin diagnostic experience where the user is given a detailed skin assessment and personalized product recommendation. The diagnostic tool analyzes up to 14 skin concerns to provide the best possible product recommendations tailored to each unique user. The AI-powered skin emulation tool further allows the user to visualize improved skin with AI-powered emulation, removing up to seven skin concerns.

With Perfect’s technology, brands have seen a 250 percent boost in sales conversion and a 200 percent boost in customer engagement. The company’s brand partners have reported 30 percent increases in product add-to-cart, and 300 percent boosts in website traffic.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Hot Summer Bags

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Perfect Corp. on the Evolution of the Shopping Experience

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad