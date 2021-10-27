Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

WWD Honors: Miuccia Prada, John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-Pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Fashion

WWD Honors: Women’s Designer of the Year Rick Owens

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on Experiences for Brands

A recent roundtable discussion revealed the growth of virtual try-on experiences for accessory brands.

Perfect Corp.
Perfect Corp. has become one of Big Tech's key beauty AR partners. Courtesy image

Shoppers are seeking surreal experiences from brands and retailers — and for companies such as Perfect Corp., a technology company focused on AR and AI solutions for beauty and accessories brands, that takes form in providing hyper-realistic virtual try-on opportunities for consumers.

To take a deeper dive into the space, Alex Badia, WWD’s style director, moderated the Accessories Roundtable: Online Shopping Reimagined Through AI, to discuss the latest breakthrough technologies in AR and AI-powered try-on experiences, sponsored by Perfect Corp.

Badia was joined by Wayne Liu, general manager and senior vice president of Perfect Corp.; Alessandro Bellati, director of Product Innovation and North America Product Design at Safilo Group, an Italian eyewear designer, manufacturer and distributor, and Matthew Harris, owner and founder of Mateo New York, a modern fine jewelry company.

Related Galleries

Perfect Corp., previously focused on the beauty segment, offered virtual try-on technology exclusively for beauty brands until last year, when they entered the fashion market with virtual eyewear and accessory try-on capabilities. Its virtual try-on technology is compatible with desktop browsers, mobile devices and in-store beauty mirrors.

Its solution scans facial measurements for exact specifications that facilitate the try-on process and deliver an optimized 3D experience via YouCam, its ultraprecise head movement tracking technology, in live camera mode. By taking only three images, it creates 3D virtual models, which allows customers to virtually try on products with definition and speed.

It also features automatic pupillary distance detection, or a precise detection of the distance between pupils, to ensure that a frame will fit. And naturally, its solution is highly customizable to fit a brand’s distinctive style through unique frame sizes, colors, and reflections as well as lens tints and lens reflections.

Shoppers can try-on jewelry with realistic movement simulation and AR effects; high resolution textures; lighting adaptation with luminescence and scintillation; and realistic material reflections, as Perfect Corp.’s solution is a true-to-life rendering of the in-store try-on experience.

Liu emphasized that its technology is “very precise” — the shape, color and reflection is conveyed to provide an experience quite comparable to the in-store experience. Its solution mimics reality, Liu explained — and has been a welcome addition to the customer journey.

Much of the success of virtual try-on technology is contingent upon that accuracy, and brand loyalty. “If the detail is there and it’s precise, they are going to shop,” Harris said.

But beyond consumer experience, its technology has led to dramatic increases in online conversions, particularly in a post-COVID-19 world, the brand said.

When Badia asked what prompted an interest in try-on technologies, Harris said his company began exploring said solutions back in 2018. “I wanted to know how the customer could engage with the product without physically touching the product,” he said. “We make fine jewelry — it’s a very tactile product, and people want to feel, touch and see how it looks on them.”

Soon after, the pandemic presented an opportunity to try solutions that would give shoppers the try-on experience at home, and Mateo New York engaged solution firm Fashion to MAX to experiment. The company’s AR department created a few filters for Mateo New York’s Instagram account, and Harris said interaction and engagement grew as a result.

And at Safilo Group, the brand has been experimenting with try-on technology, too, and said it was “an edge” during the pandemic when in-person shopping was a challenge. Bellati said: “It’s not just the product’s touch and look — this is absolutely still there and is a fundamental part of the business — but from the other side, this enables a new way of providing an assortment, and as Mateo said, during COVID-19 it definitely helped to essentially try, virtually, all those different glasses without having to strictly sanitize them.”

When Badia asked about the benefits of virtual try-on for inventory, Liu said: “This industry doesn’t need another AR company. But they do need a company that has an enterprise mind to do AR.” For Perfect Corp., that means enabling brands to create their inventory through its customizable database based on that company’s structure, offering a highly personalized brand experience, among other tailor-made features.

Its technology can also be incorporated into brick-and-mortar businesses, which could conceivably enhance the in-store experience as the consumer can pre-engage with frames by narrowing down their selection online prior to shopping in-store. “We can definitely move a little bit closer to the omnichannel approach,” Bellati noted.

FOR MORE BUSINESS NEWS FROM WWD, SEE:

Outerwear Brand Nobis Launches Upcycling Campaign

The Great Outdoors Is Having a Moment in Fashion

Field Notes: Textile Chemical Use Is Getting Greene

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Perfect Corp. Talks Tech, AI-Powered Try-on

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad