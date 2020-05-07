MILAN — Spending on personal luxury goods is expected to contract between 20 to 35 percent for the full-year 2020 — this after falling by an estimated 25 percent in the first quarter, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns and halted tourism.

A recovery to 2019 levels will not occur until 2022 or 2023 and the personal luxury goods market is expected to reach sales of between 320 and 330 billions in 2025, boosted by consumers in China, the online channel and younger generations (Gen Y and Gen Z).

These findings are reported in the latest Bain & Company Luxury Study 2018 Spring Update released on Thursday in collaboration with luxury goods association Fondazione Altagamma. The 2 to 3 percent increase from 2019 compares with expectations by Bain and Altagamma reported in November of 3 to 5 percent annual growth at constant exchange through to 2025 for personal luxury goods, with sales reaching between 335 billion euros and 375 billion euros.

While the study still sees growth in the long-term, Bain & Company partner and co-author of the study Federica Levato said in a phone interview that “this is a much bigger crisis than the previous one in 2008, when the sector saw a decrease of 8 percent,” and a fast turnaround the following year, with a 12 percent growth and brands redirecting their investments into China. “This is an unprecedented and the most serious economic and health crisis with a strong impact that could put clusters at risk.”

China continues to be a key factor now, too. “The coronavirus crisis has accelerated the core engines of the luxury goods industry. These are the online channel, which is seen growing up to 30 percent by 2025 and has been the only positive growth recorded, accessories, and China,” according to Levato.

Bags and shoes are the most resilient categories. “It is the category with the highest online penetration, a strong product identity and customers choose single items as icons. They are durable, they don’t change every season, they are luxury yet their price point is not as high as jewelry, for example. Some brands have probably opened up a bit the doors to the temple of luxury to customers,” foregoing some product scarcity, Levato explained. In contrast, watches have been declining the most due to a lack of online sales platforms to offset the shutdown of physical channels.

Levato noted that China “is a champion for recovery. Customers are willing to buy, they go back to stores, it’s promising in the mid- to long-term globally.” China has begun to lead the way toward a recovery and Chinese consumers are set to cement their status as crucial drivers of the industry, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the market by 2025. As a region, mainland China will account for 28 percent of the luxury market, up from 11 percent in 2019.

Levato said that “luxury brands’ ability to anticipate and meet the customers with proactive strategies” will be fundamental for a recovery.

According to the consultant, brands have been responding “very fast, planning scenarios, rethinking the future, questioning past actions, how to evolve their pillars, which worked and which didn’t, what role to give stores, the number of stores, all to be near their customers.”

From the customers’ perspective, the crisis has accelerated and solidified certain trends, such as their quest for value. “Brands have to present a credible offer at different price points,” said Levato.

The crisis will lead to a new wave of M&As, she added, “a consolidation of not only brands but of the supply chain as well, as it is at risk, with small labs and manufacturers that don’t have the muscle to sustain and react to the situation.”

“There will be a recovery for the luxury market, but the industry will be profoundly transformed,” said Claudia D’Arpizio, Bain & Company partner and lead author of the study. “The coronavirus crisis will force the industry to think more creatively and innovate even faster to meet a host of new consumer demands and channel constraints.”

“As consumers slowly emerge from lockdowns, the way they see the world will have changed and luxury brands will need to adapt,” Levato agreed. “Safety in store will be mandatory, paired with the magic of the luxury experience: creative ways to attract customers to store, or to get the product to the customer, will make the difference.”

That said, it will be key for brands to remain consistent with their DNA to succeed, concluded Levato.