Pet Fashion Brand K9Wear Inks Deal for Series A Investments

Dog fashion company K9Wear Inc. is eyeing a growth trajectory and has teamed up with Frank Cammarata, a New England businessman and principal and chief executive officer of The Enjoiya Group, which was previously Camtrade Footwear, for a Series A partnership deal.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

James Straggas, CEO and founder of K9Wear, said in a statement that partnering with Cammarata will enable the company “to grow at an accelerated rate.”

The company said it plans to offer “dog leashes, beds, toys and ‘mommy and me’ outfits in addition to the company’s signature military-grade breathable mesh harness.”

K9Wear said with its “revolutionary technology and superb craftsmanship, the harness has received accolades for its impeccable quality, style, fit, comfort and safety. Both the K9Wear harness and line of one-of-a-kind dog apparel have quickly distinguished the company as an up-and-coming enterprise within the rapidly growing pet accessory market.”

K9Wear’s brand, retail partners and collaborators include Josie Natori, Badgley Mischka, Blank NYC, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s, among others.

In August of last year, the pet apparel company partnered with Tommy Bahama on a canine collection that matches the patterns offered in the brand’s apparel for humans. At the time, Chrisann Furciato, senior vice president of licensing for Tommy Bahama, described the pet fashion apparel and accessories sector as “a growing billion‐dollar market and one that is important to our guests. We wanted to partner with a company that would provide quality and innovation that is reminiscent of our brand. The extension of Tommy Bahama to include our pets affords our guest’s entire family to enjoy the island life.”

Cammarata said K9Wear “has quickly proven to be an impressive entity in the pet accessory marketplace. Together we will significantly expand the product line, revenue stream and licensing opportunities.”