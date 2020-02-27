By  on February 27, 2020

LONDON — Peter Pilotto, the London-based label that was riding high just 16 months ago after designing Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress, is putting the business on hold, WWD has learned.

According to an official filing this week, the label’s holding company, Pilotto De Vos Ltd., is set to be removed from Companies House, the official register of U.K. businesses, and will cease to exist.

