“The theme for this whole week is let’s keep it real,” said Phillip Lim, cofounder and creative director of his namesake 3.1 Phillip Lim brand in conversation with WWD’s executive editor, Bridget Foley.

It was a lot to ask of the excited audience at WWD’s sixth Style Dimension event on the first day of New York Fashion Week, but through the event’s curated events, which included wellness experts, they managed to do just that.

Lim and Foley discussed the designer’s three-pronged approach to sustainability and his decision to hold a “house party” instead of a runway show this season. It is the first time in 13 years that the designer decided to take a break from the catwalk.

Style Dimension’s agenda also included a panel with WWD’s media reporter, Kathryn Hopkins, who spoke with actress, producer, author, philanthropist and designer La La Anthony on “becoming a modern-day multihyphenate.” Best known for her role in the Starz TV show “Power,” Anthony has a hand in multiple industries including her La La Anthony fashion line, which she launched with Andy Hilfiger in 2017. Anthony shared her inspiration for style comes from everywhere and that, yes, she took a certain Versace jumpsuit with her when she left “Power’s” set for good.

WWD digital director Sophia Chabbott and “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney also discussed character fashion and beauty. Sweeney said she had personally embraced more playful makeup trends since her time on “Euphoria,” even showing off unique red stripes on her eyes that had been applied for Day One of NYFW.

A conversation, led by WWD’s executive beauty editor, Jenny B. Fine, explored skin care with Amy Risley, founder and chief executive officer of Skinfix; Paget Bolotin, executive director of education and marketing activations at Skinfix, and influencer Kasey Ma. Skinfix differentiates itself in the market by being not only clean but also by working with dermatologists and emphasizing the health and wellness of the skin barrier. Risley discussed the importance of knowing ingredients that you put in and, on your body, and championed Sephora for leading the charge of establishing what a clean brand is.

To the benefit of the audience, Bolotin demonstrated best practices for skin care, using Skinfix products, on Ma. In between sessions, attendees were also invited to one-on-one conversations with representatives from the Skinfix team where they were able to discuss the panel, personal questions and products.

The second day of Style Dimension began with WWD’s style director, Alex Badia, and Jane Siskin, founder of Cinq à Sept. Siskin has been behind some of the biggest brands in fashion including Seven For All Mankind, Elizabeth and James, and LaRok. During the conversation, Siskin shared insights from her years in the industry and the contemporary landscape. And for the student designers in the audience, Siskin also delved into finding her brand’s aesthetic and the importance of listening to store partners.

“In my opinion, the customer is the most important person and understanding who that is and understanding what their life is like, is something you don’t get from sitting in your office,” Siskin said on gaining key insights from store visits.

Later that day, Lauren Bosworth, founder and ceo of Love Wellness; Katey Hassan, vice president of brand marketing at Tula, and Melissa Wood Tepperberg, creator of the MWH Method, joined WWD’s mass-market beauty and wellness editor, Ellen Thomas, in a discussion about “inner beauty’s emergence at NYFW.” The panelists each shared stories of personal journeys that led them to work in wellness from searching for solutions to innovating with partners.

Wellness is a relatively new topic during fashion week, though one that presents staying power. “We want to feel good about feeling good,” Bosworth said. “That’s one of my favorite things about wellness, is that all of a sudden being at peace in your own body is something that is really desirable and sometimes [even] achievable.”

Style Dimension came to a close with a conversation with Danielle Bernstein, founder and ceo of @WeWoreWhat, @ShopWeWoreWhat and @MoeAssist, led by WWD’s beauty and influencers editor, Alexa Tietjen. Bernstein shared insights into using her brand, created as an influencer, and building an empire off-line. She will also soon be releasing a book that will share a deeper look at her life with followers.

The two-day event was held at Dream Downtown attendees walked into the hotel’s Winter Rose Garden, a 15,000 red-rose haven, the room was designed to be a magical oasis to cure winter sadness and created a dynamic backdrop for attendees’ Instagrams.

In between sessions, attendees had access to a beverage bar by Ancient Nutrition, the whole food nutritional company, which utilized the brand’s multicollagen proteins. In addition, Phyto, the botanical hair-care company, gave attendees hair touchups and discussed individual hair care.