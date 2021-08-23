Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

The Resale Market: Who’s Playing, Who’s Leading, Who’s Emerging

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Meet a Blue Basquiat in Tiffany’s New Campaign

Beauty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Debuts Rose Inc., Clean, Green Cosmetics

Pietra, United Talent Agency Team Up for $500,000 Creator Fund

The funding will be awarded only to UTA talent.

Candles and fragrances are the third
Candles and fragrances are the third most popular category on Pietra. Courtesy Photo

The how-to-build-a-business platform Pietra has teamed with United Talent Agency to establish a $500,000 Creator Fund.

Select UTA talent will be given the opportunity to launch their product lines and brands using Pietra. Launched in January, Pietra’s Creator Hub has helped more than 20,000 creators start their own brands and product lines. Fashion is the most popular category and the sector accounts for more than half of the users, according to Pietra’s cofounder and chief executive officer Ronak Trivedi. Fashion is followed by beauty, candies and fragrances, and jewelry in terms of leading categories.

The aim is to provide funding to as many UTA creators as possible, Trivedi said.

The New York-based Pietra was valued at $75 million in June, after raising $15 million in Series A funding led by Founders Fund with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, TQ Ventures, Abstract Ventures and other strategic investors. Pietra previously raised an additional $5 million through such investors as Robert Downey Jr., Will Smith and others. Pietra has a team of about 17 people.

Related Galleries

The decision to partner with UTA stemmed partially from the organization’s commitment to the creator economy through investment and in-house executives who are committed to the digital-first talent they represent. “They stepped up, they moved quickly and their clients really love them. We did a bunch of reference checks as well,” Trivedi said.

Neither Pietra nor UTA will have a stake in any of the entrepreneurs’ businesses that receive funding. “We’re trying to build a future, where these creators own their businesses and they can control their futures, by having the same [degree of] creative and financial control that they have over their content. We are building a system that empowers the creators with technology and tools,” Trivedi said.

Pietra and UTA will work together to evaluate and select talent that is most likely to succeed. “We look at authenticity, their audience and all the things that we can to set these creators up for success,” Trivedi said, adding that the goal is for the selected creators to grow far beyond the fund. “We are helping each creator understand their audience, where they can sell, what their audience wants, what they should make, what’s authentic for their brand.”

Through the online platform’s Creator Hub, users can line up suppliers, arrange for international fulfillment, develop packaging and launch e-commerce. Some have done so relying on leading factories and starting an online business in less than 90 days.

The breadth of up-and-coming designers ranges from those seeking less than 100 units of a product to those in need of “tens of thousands” of units or more. Pricing varies based on scale, with some fashion and beauty brands starting with an investment of a couple thousand dollars or even less than $1,000. Through direct contact with suppliers, designers and start-ups request rates for production runs so that people know upfront the cost of producing however many units that they are seeking. At the other end, the maximum investment is uncapped.

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pietra and United Talent Agency Partner

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad