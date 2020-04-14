They say data doesn’t lie. And in the case of Pinterest, that means lending support to those in need.

Pinterest said today that searches over the last few weeks on its visual discovery platform for the keywords “support small business” have increased by 351 percent. This, in tandem with the fortuitous timing of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and its users’ interest in supporting small businesses that have suffered throughout the coronavirus pandemic, inspired Pinterest to launch a new collection of products on The Pinterest Shop to give small, sustainable, mission-driven brands some much needed exposure.

“With Pinterest traffic surging and Pinners planning, deciding what to try or buy next and looking for inspiration, providing greater visibility for small businesses is key during these times,” the company said, adding that users can visit its business site that offers tips on how to help your small business during trying times.

And Pinterest users’ interest in sustainable products is wholly genuine: Searches for “eco-friendly living” were up by 93 percent; zero waste products surged 108 percent; and sustainable gifts searches increased by 73 percent.

Brands such as Siizu, a well-priced, impressive sustainable fashion and accessories line, and Prosperity Candle, an artisan-crafted, all natural candle company – think of tempting products such as its charred oak, well-aged whiskey candle with notes of vanilla, paired with a smooth, intense dark chocolate bar, found in its Smokey Delight Gift set – are among the featured companies and products.

Its shop initially launched last November and featured a selection of small businesses’ products to peruse for holiday shopping. “With the future of small businesses at risk around the country, this new collection offers Pinners an opportunity to discover and shop up-and-coming brands and to support their business and livelihoods,” they added.

The Pinterest Shop will feature hundreds of shoppable Pins from 21 U.S.-based sustainable and ethical businesses. And media personality, designer and author, Lauren Conrad, helped with the launch by creating a board of eco-friendly products from her brand, The Little Market, a nonprofit fair trade ecommerce marketplace.

Colleen Stauffer, the head of global business marketing at Pinterest, told WWD, “As a visual discovery platform, Pinterest gives shoppers the opportunity to find new products, seamlessly buy what they see, and find one-of-a-kind businesses. The Pinterest Shop amplifies and celebrates these small and medium-sized businesses — when they need support more than ever.”

