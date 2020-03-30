By  on March 30, 2020

LONDON — In the age of the coronavirus, mobile engagement is becoming the new norm, and the app commerce company Poq predicts that in-app purchases will account for at least 25 percent of e-commerce traffic in the U.K. and U.S. by the end of 2020. As a result, retailers are looking to double down on customer experience, and offer apps that are as alluring, engaging — and profitable — as possible.

“Fast fashion, with a younger demographic, is probably higher than 25 percent and I think this change will increase even more because it’s unlikely consumer behavior will go back to pre-outbreak norms,” said Michael Langguth, cofounder and chief operating officer at Poq, adding that a shift will also be felt in older demographics, which prior to COVID-19, had not used online shopping as frequently as younger ones.

