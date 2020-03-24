By  on March 24, 2020

With the coronavirus crisis expanding globally, Adrian Cheng, chief executive officer of Hong Kong New World Development, executive director of jewelry company Chow Tai Fook and founder of K11 Group and C Ventures, is extending his support to Europe. The entrepreneur, who in January donated $1.2 million to an anti-epidemic fund and recently set up in Hong Kong production of face masks, said Tuesday he will source and donate 1.5 million medical face masks to be distributed across France, Italy and the U.K. through their respective embassies in Hong Kong.

Cheng discussed how he reacted to the COVID-19 outbreak in Asia and how it’s important to stay calm, positive and creative to overcome crisis.

