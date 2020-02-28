Getting people to line up outside of a SoHo store on a cold February night is no small feat, but Prada managed to pull that off with help from Hypebeast.

Once past the velvet ropes, guests weren’t getting first dibs on any exclusives, but a glimpse of the new installation “Hyper Leaves.” Taking the outdoors indoors, the Broadway boutique’s walls are covered with backlit wallpaper imprinted with leafy greens and neon-lit structures like a giant palm tree, which rests in the center. To launch the ongoing installation, cultural authorities AMO’s Samir Bantal, the graffiti artist known as “Stash” and the Noguchi Museum’s Brett Littman were planted front and center to field questions from Hypebeast’s senior creative editor Courtney Kenefick. Attendees sat elbow-to-elbow in the store’s bleacher-like seating, which like the rest of the store had been designed by AMO’s parent company OMA, Rem Koolhaas’ architectural firm.