It’s all about seamless shopping experiences for the omnichannel platform PredictSpring — and the company announced today that its Modern POS platform has achieved ‘Built for NetSuite’ status, which will make the shopping process even smoother.

PredictSpring said that its new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps brands seamlessly connect their online and in-store experiences by offering a mobile-first experience that supports clienteling, endless aisle, and inventory management for retailers.

Its Modern POS platform is a modular, configurable, and quick-to-market solution that supports NetSuite customers across several retail verticals, the company said. The platform enables retailers to extend information such as item orders, inventory, and customer data to the point-of-sale.

But the platform is further differentiated by functioning as a one-stop-shop: It offers brands the ability to “view client information and loyalty status through clienteling, provide curbside pickup in a changing retail landscape, seamlessly reconcile POS transactions in NetSuite, and view real-time inventory receiving, cycle counting and store transfer data, all in one place,” the company said.

And Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network partners that provides information, resources and methodology required to help its partners verify that their “applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices.” Its Built for NetSuite program is designed to provide NetSuite with customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, such as PredictSpring’s Modern POS platform, has been “built to meet these standards.”

Nitin Mangtani, founder and chief executive officer, PredictSpring, said that “Regardless of when or where a consumer decides to shop, having a seamless shopping experience starts with having the right technology in place.”

“NetSuite is a global leader in providing a unified business suite to organizations of all sizes. We’re excited to further integrate with NetSuite as this will help us provide a truly connected omnichannel experience to even more retailers at a critical time for the industry.”

Guido Haarmans, vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite, said, “More than ever before, retailers need the tools to offer customers a seamless and unified experience. This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for omnichannel commerce software and helps NetSuite customers connect with consumers in one highly customizable app for increased visibility and control into the changing customer experience.”

