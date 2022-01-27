Première Vision New York Returns with ‘Strong Comeback’ for Spring

Première Vision New York welcomed winter weary fashion and textile enthusiasts to its spring 2023 show last week, with a strong in-person showing – and its two-day event invigorated industry members seeking much-needed camaraderie and inspiration.

About 1,000 event goers attended PV New York’s winter edition on January 18 and 19 in New York City, and its show focused on critical industry needs such as innovative materials and manufacturing solutions, inclusive of fabrics, designs, leather, and accessories. PV New York also offered its for-purchase Color Range that informed key spring 2023 trends and fashion-related context.

Here, Igor Bonnet, chief operating officer, Première Vision, talks to WWD about PV New York’s pandemic evolution, seasonal fabric trends and inspirations, and what’s coming up next.

WWD: How has PV New York evolved throughout the pandemic?

Igor Bonnet: The pandemic affected the whole industry and PV took a hit like any other company. However, we always kept our motivation high and a positive attitude, trying our best to maintain our presence whenever we could do it in a safe way. As a result, we managed to organize a physical trade show at least once a year in the New York throughout the pandemic: January 2020, July 2021 and now January 2022. On top of that we developed our digital presence through our marketplace that had been launched way before the coronavirus crisis started so we were immediately operational to support the fashion industry in the best possible way by maintaining a permanent connection between our exhibitors and our visitors.

WWD: What changes, if any, can we expect to see at the show?

I.B.: Our main objective for 2022 is to play a positive role in the recovery of the textile and fashion industry by creating safe places to meet physically while pushing further the digital evolution of our business. PV New York digital assets have been fully integrated into the Première Vision digital platform, making it easier for everyone to access premium information and knowledge on a global scale. One of the visible results of this integration is our new graphic identity that has been harmonized across all PV events around the world.

WWD: Would you walk us through the upcoming fabric trends?

I.B.: Spring ‘23 is shaping up to be a season of rationality and positive energy, a reflection of a complex world where the real and the virtual, the natural and the artificial, the slow and the fast, the sustainable and the frivolous all interact with each other. Beyond merely coexisting, these binary concepts are linked together, playing complementary roles, to better address changes in the market and in consumer lifestyles, needs and behaviors.

WWD: What are some of the emotional/creative inspirations behind the current lineup?

I.B.: The season invites us to explore unknown and exciting landscapes, abysses, microcosms, imaginary and intangible spaces, augmented and virtual realities.

A fundamental source of inspiration, creation and innovation, the connection between nature and technology will serve as an aesthetic reference and an indispensable and innovative creative tool.

Striving for a balance between a virtuous design process and the lightness of fashion, Spring 23 feeds on the interactions between these various approaches, drawing on common sense, emotion, and intuition.

Igor Bonnet, COO, Première Vision

WWD: Are there any other exciting market trends/changes in the textile industry?

I.B.: Regarding the new challenges that are shaking up the industry, we can observe that there is a growing desire to dive deeper in the material and the quality of the products. They must express the know-how of its creation, to celebrate the virtuous process of its development and to impress by its unexpected quality. Of course, it involves the complex and broad question of sustainability, traceability, and circular creation.

WWD: What’s next for PV New York?

I.B.: We are preparing for a full-scale show in New York in July when we expect a lift on travel restrictions currently in place across many countries. Following PV New York there will be PV Sport in Portland in August. We believe PV Sport will become a key event for the North American market and will complement PV New York since there are more and more contamination between fashion and sport.

Like all other PV events, PV New York will focus on sustainability to help the whole industry to make a step-change in this field. This is a vast program that had already started a few years ago with our Smart Creation project. It is a cultural shift that is needed but it takes time since every step of the value chain is impacted and the whole industry needs to evolve together. For PV this means that sustainability is becoming the fourth pillar together with creativity, quality, and design.

FOR MORE NEWS FROM WWD:

Citizens of Humanity Talks Holiday Dressing, Denim Market Dynamics

Seven For All Mankind Debuts Fully Traceable Capsule Collection

Twitter Talks Beauty Consumers, Community and Growth