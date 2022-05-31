Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

California Calling: Jenni Kayne on Path to IPO With New Home, Beauty, Hospitality Projects

Men's

What’s Selling in Men’s? Zegna, Rick Owens, Johnnie-O and More

Accessories

Tiffany’s New Paris Pop-up Has Something Old ⁠— and Something Blue

PTC Sets Milestone With 250,000 Active Users of FlexPLM Solution

In 2021/22, the company said 22,000 licenses.

Bill Brewster
Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager for the Retail Business Unit at PTC. Courtesy image.

Demand for PTC’s FlexPLM V12 among retailers and brands continues to grow with more than 250,000 active daily users, globally. The company was featured in The PLM Report 2022, produced by WhichPLM and The Interline, and highlights the top PLM companies in fashion apparel. PTC leads in the number of active users.

PTC said in a statement that record usage of its platform “comes as a result of new customer partnerships, expansions and a 99 percent customer retention rate. Due to this tremendous growth, PTC has increased its already-dominant overall market share of Retail PLM users.”

Mark Harrop, chief executive officer of WhichPLM, and the founder of The Interline, said in this year’s PLM Report that “PTC has listed a roster of new customers that includes some of the world’s most recognizable brands, and further growth to an already iconic and market-leading user base.”

Related Galleries

In a testimony praising PTC and its PLM solutions, Stephanie Anetrella, senior manager of digital product creation at VF Corp., said the company “is a multibrand corporation, we’ve grown through acquisitions and because of that, we have almost every PLM system out there and different processes for each one.” Anetrella said VF Corp. conducted a full assessment of current PLM platforms “and the others in this space to determine what our go-forward strategy would be, and we’ve landed on FlexPLM for that solution. We’re focusing on a standardized platform with fully utilized capabilities using the leader in the footwear and apparel space.”

PTC said in 2021/22, the company sold 22,000 active licenses, “representing a double-digit increase in users year-over-year, providing further evidence of PTC’s position as the preferred PLM partner for global retailers and brands looking for a truly scalable, secure, easy to use PLM platform with a brand-new, eComm-like, fully responsive user experience that’s supported by a suite of DPC (digital product creation), sustainability, and value-chain solutions.”

Regarding the composition of its active users, PTC said it is split 74/26 between internal teams and supply chain partners, respectively, which is a balance “that reflects the trust customers have in FlexPLM, and the rate at which PTC customers are digitally connected to their colleagues and suppliers, delivering new levels of collaboration, traceability and visibility in a complex and strained global supply chain ecosystem.”

Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s retail business unit, said the company’s FlexPLM “is known throughout the world as the most widely used PLM platform in the retail, footwear, apparel, and consumer goods industries, and we’re excited to report on our record growth.”

Brewster said users of the company’s FlexPLM platform “can connect and collaborate internally and with their extended value-chain, which is critical for getting products to market at speed and scale.” He also noted that the platform’s growth “is a testament to the confidence that new and existing customers have in FlexPLM V12 and our long-term strategy and commitment to the retail industry, and the great women and men that use our software.”

 

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Hot Summer Bags

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

PTC Sees 250,000 Active Users of

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad