As the global pandemic continues to transform how, where and why consumers shop, retailers and brands are rethinking their business models to meet these new shopping preferences. These changes include increased demand for curbside pickup, contactless transactions, better ecommerce experiences and improved omnichannel capabilities — all underpinned by increased online spending.

But for the fashion and apparel industry, there’s another, more critical issue that needs to be addressed: the need for speed. In a recently-published research note, Bill Brewster, a business leader and retail technology expert who serves as senior vice president and general manager for the Retail Business Unit at PTC, explains how fashion and retail trends emerge and cycle through the market within weeks instead of several months or seasons, and how being able to bring products to market faster is a critical factor in being able to compete today.

Brewster builds a case for why retailers and brands need to work at ‘digital speed’ and supports his perspective with examples of success retailers such as Lacoste, Home Depot and Deckers have had by making the right technology investments.

About Bill Brewster: Bill has been in technology for more than 25 years, leading product development, marketing and sales teams. For the past 15 years he has been a President and General Manager, leading global businesses delivering software solutions to the retail industry, primarily in PLM, Supply Chain Management, 3D Design and CAD. Currently, Bill is Senior Vice President and GM for the Retail Business Unit at PTC (Nasdaq: PTC), where he is responsible for all aspects of the Business including formulating the strategic direction, delivering market leading solutions, maintaining an open dialogue with customers and partners, and driving organizational success. Bill has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Connecticut and a master’s in technology management from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School.

