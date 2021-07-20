Solution firm PTC said that it reached a significant 15-year collaborative milestone with Lands’ End — and its partnership is rooted in the brand’s loyalty to its FlexPLM solution.

PTC’s anniversary with Lands’ End, casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products retailer, marks one of the retail industry’s longest and most productive PLM partnerships, according to the companies.

Described as the “bedrock for its digital transformation for 15 years,” PTC’s FlexPLM solution is Lands’ End “center of its strategic vision for the future.”

Its partnership began after a rigorous selection process in 2005, when Lands’ End selected PTC FlexPLM with the aim to centralize the brand’s product data, communicate with and coordinate its supply chain, as well as bring new products to market with efficiency and speed through the platform. Fifteen years later, and FlexPLM has “accompanied Lands’ End throughout numerous cycles of process innovation and has become the primary system of record for every product category the legendary brand sells.”

Today, Lands’ End has hundreds of FlexPLM users internally and across its supply chain, the companies said.

Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s Retail Business Unit, said that “The retail industry moves quickly, and technology marches on even quicker, so partnerships as long and fruitful as the one between PTC and Lands’ End are remarkable.”

“We consider it a badge of honor to have been a key strategic partner throughout 15 years of Lands’ End’s digital transformation, and PTC Retail is especially proud to have supported such a world-class brand through the sweeping changes the retail market, and the outer world, has undergone in that time.”

But the partnership goes beyond a mutual affinity for streamlining. The companies said that Lands’ End and PTC also “enjoy a unique relationship beyond PLM, with Lands’ End supplying the apparel and merchandise for PTC’s official online store” — inclusive of baseball caps, polo shirts, and gilets, among other products — making the two companies’ “mutual customers, as well as long-time collaborators,” they explained.

Chieh Tsai, executive vice president, chief product officer, said that “Great quality, uncompromising service, and exceptional value are the key pillars of Lands’ End’s company ethos, and maintaining those high standard means taking advantage of the best technology available to us.”

Tsai added that “Ever since we first implemented FlexPLM, and throughout our ongoing engagement with PTC’s roster of retail technology experts, we have found PTC to be the right technology partner. Our 15-year relationship has delivered significant benefits for Lands’ End across all the product types we produce — and every channel we address from physical stores to catalogues to e-commerce.”

