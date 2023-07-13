PTC Reaches Key Market Leadership Milestone 

PTC has reached an important market leadership milestone, serving more than 1,500 retailers and brands with a total user pool of more than 300,000. PTC was featured in The PLM Report 2023 from The Interline for its achievements. In the 2022 report, PTC touted 250,000 users.

“This leadership comes as a result of a banner year for PTC Retail that saw new customer partnerships, several large-scale existing customer expansions, a record number of customer upgrades and a 100 percent retention rate,” PTC said in a statement. “Due to this tremendous growth, PTC has increased its already dominant overall market share of Retail PLM users globally.”

The report also featured competitive product lifecycle management providers such as Lectra (with more than 40,000 users) and Tradebeyond (with more than 61,000 users). The report included market analysis, trends and profiles of PLM consultants.

Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s Retail Business Unit, said the company’s “easy to use, modern and intuitive FlexPLM solution puts critical product data, imagery and actionable insights at users’ fingertips and enables them to connect and collaborate with their extended supply chain, which is critical for getting products to market just in time. It’s what we call giving companies the Power to Create.”

Brewster said he believes the company’s record year “is a testament to the confidence that new and existing customers have in PTC, our solutions and our long-term strategy and commitment to the retail industry.”

Ben Hanson, editor in chief of The Interline, said in a statement from PTC that in a year “that has seen a heavy focus on large enterprises consolidating and expanding their use of essential and extended PLM capabilities, we can confirm that PTC has provided a roster of new customer partnerships and existing customer expansions that supports the ongoing importance of PLM to the fast-growing fashion technology ecosystem, and PTC’s position as a key supplier to the global community of retail PLM users.”