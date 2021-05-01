As the retail, fashion, apparel, footwear and consumer products industries re-position for success as the market transitions to a post-COVID environment, retailers and brands are being tasked to be more responsive to trends and changing consumer demands.

In this context, Bill Brewster, Senior Vice President and GM for the Retail Business Unit at PTC, notes that “retailers need to become more agile and more responsive, rapidly, or they risk losing ground to more digitally-advanced competitors.” They also have to be “more ambitious” with their digital transformation strategies.

In the second of two articles about what it means to “work@digitalspeed,” Brewster drills down into this approach, which includes “a practical roadmap to how brands and retailers can achieve it.”

About Bill Brewster:

Bill has been in technology for more than 25 years, leading product development, marketing and sales teams. For the past 15 years he has been a President and General Manager, leading global businesses delivering software solutions to the retail industry, primarily in PLM, Supply Chain Management, 3D Design and CAD. Currently, Bill is Senior Vice President and GM for the Retail Business Unit at PTC (Nasdaq: PTC), where he is responsible for all aspects of the Business including formulating the strategic direction, delivering market leading solutions, maintaining an open dialogue with customers and partners, and driving organizational success. Bill has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Connecticut and a master’s in technology management from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School.