PUMA Takes a Deep Dive with New Category

PUMA celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and having made a big splash in the U.S. with a return to New York Fashion Week last September, the global sports brand has announced a U.S. swimwear collection for the first time.

While PUMA has participated in the swimwear category in other global regions with different iterations available since 1996, this collection marks the first swimwear offered in the U.S. In addition to 2023 being a time of celebration around its 75th anniversary, executives at PUMA told WWD Studios the company’s longstanding partnership with United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) over the last several years has resulted in successful outcomes and has buoyed the opportunity to enter the U.S. swimwear market.

Girls’ silhouettes include one and two-piece styles. v00

Sport-inspired and swim-ready, the PUMA Swim pieces are designed to be worn on the beach, at the pool, and on the street. Edgy, urban, and able to perform, the PUMA Swim collection blurs the line between fitness and fashion and celebrates PUMA’s 75 years through bold color palettes and tributes to the brand’s most iconic logos.

Designed with the U.S. PUMA consumer in mind, the PUMA Swim collection has a suit for everyone from boys and girls to adults of all shapes and sizes. Importantly, across all collections, including shoes, apparel and now swim, PUMA works to promote inclusivity. Suits are offered in a wide variety of colors, styles, sizes, fits, and functionality.

PUMA swim trunks for boys. v00

For girls and women, silhouettes include both one and two-piece suits with varying degrees of coverage and support. Men’s and boys’ board shorts and trunks are cut with different out-seam lengths, and some styles include enhanced features like zip pockets and inner mesh briefs for comfort.

Across offered styles, many incorporate technical fabrics and features that are well-suited for water sports and more vigorous athletics and activities while others are more fashion-forward and prioritize style with a streetwear vibe. Notable design elements include reflective, embroidered, and jacquard logos, modern color blocking, sun protection and branded taping, among other innovative features.

For more information about PUMA swim or for wholesale inquiries, please contact sales@unitedlegwear.com.