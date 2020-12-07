The Hudson Companies said today that Rains, a Danish rainwear lifestyle brand, opened a new concept store in Brooklyn — and it is apropos that the sleek contemporary brand chose the practical yet premium House No. 94 for its brick-and-mortar presence.

Rains signed a five-year lease earlier this year for its 1,500-square-foot space in House No. 94, an apartment building in Williamsburg along the North 3rd Street retail corridor. Its new store occupies a portion of the retail space at the base of the seven-story mixed-use building that opened in May of 2018, the company said – and its 75 apartments are fully leased. Rains join boutique fitness studio Solidcore and French fashion brand A.P.C. in the building, and its trendy neighborhood is home to retailers such as Shake Shack, Blue Bottle Coffee, SoulCycle, Supreme, RRL, Levi’s and Aesop.

Mark Tergesen of ABS Partners Real Estate represented The Hudson Companies in negotiating the lease, while Zelnick & Company represented Rains, according to the company.

Alison Novak, principal at The Hudson Companies Inc., said that “Rains is a great complement to the other retail offerings at House No. 94 and we are excited to welcome customers to their new space. The Scandinavian aesthetic and functionality of the Rains product is so great you can appreciate them even on a sunny day, but especially as we head into these blustery winter months.”

And Line Vinther Bentsen, retail manager, New York, Rains, told WWD, “We’re a Danish contemporary lifestyle brand creating waterproof designs. Each product is initiated to honor and challenge tradition perceptions of rainwear. In conjunction to providing quality waterproof products, Rains apparel, bags and accessories are designed to mix function with fashion. Headquartered in Denmark, a Scandinavian undertone of simplicity remains constant in the Rains aesthetic, yet each product is carefully considered for the global customer.”

Rains undoubtedly stays true to its Scandinavian heritage. The brand’s high-end functional rainwear, apparel, bags and accessories are as technical as they are stylish: Its lightweight coats are treated with polyurethane, which makes them rain resistant but buttery soft, and they’re equipped to withstand stormy weather in urban environments, the company said.

And its new location at House No. 94 indeed echos its sought-after minimalist aesthetic. “Our new store is located in a great environment on North 3rd Street, which gave us the opportunity to exercise the same design principles found in each Rains store. The interior of the store is thoughtfully designed to use the high ceilings in the space and to mimic and represent the minimalistic looks of a Rains store.”

Bentson added, “It’s a pleasure to finally open a Rains store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. We love the area and the energy, and we love the fact that people in Williamsburg support local stores. In our opinion, Williamsburg is a local community known for its culture and independent shops – we’re excited to be a part of that.

