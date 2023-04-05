Raisefashion Holds First In-person Event to Support BIPOC Creatives

Raisefashion, an organization dedicated to the advancement of creatives who are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color, celebrated the importance of community and programs that support up-and-comers with its first in-person event Tuesday night.

Nearly 200 people attended what turned out to be a standing-room-only gathering at Soho House, according to a post-event e-mail from the nonprofit’s founder Felita Harris. The organization was founded in 2020, following the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter movement. With Harris at the helm, Raisefashion provides mentorship, resources and industry access to improve the equity of Black, Indigenous or People of Color individuals.

Guests included staffers from such brands, students from Historically Black College or University schools and designers and executives from the fashion industry. Harris headlined a panel discussion that included Something Navy’s president Betty Wang, Raisefashion brand fellow and Busayo NYC founder Busayo Olupona, ShopBop’s chief merchandising officer Stephanie Roberson and former Raisefashion intern Shania Thompkins, who is now a full-time Shopbop employee. Lastminute flight cancellations kept Raisefashion co-founder Alexa Geovanos away unexepectedly.

The industry leaders on the scene included RAISEfashion board members Andrew Taylor of Neiman Marcus, fashion designer Carly Cushnie, The Analysis Group’s managing principal Divya Mathur, RĒDEN’s and J’Adorn Me’s founder and chief executive officer Nelli Kim and Saks Fifth Avenue’s Roopal Patel. They mingled with RAISEfashion’s brand fellows. In addition to executives from Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue, guests could meet and greet ones from Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdales, Capri Holdings and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

The organization’s just-launched brand fellowship program includes representatives from Agbobly, Awet New York, Busayo, Concept 26, Cotte D’Armes, Diotima, Keeyahri and Onalaja – they received a standing ovation from the crowd, Harris said Wednesday. Busayo’s “heartfelt, emotional thank you to the organization and all the volunteers” was one of the evening’s more poignant takeaways, according to Harris. “

She recalled how she read about the fellowship and something told her to ‘just go for it.’ She said that the experience working with Raisefashion has changed the trajectory of her career.”

Clarence Ruth, Busayo Olupona, Awet Woldegebriel, Jacques Agbobly and Shari Smith. Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com

The volunteer network Raisefashion aims to create change from the ground-up through pro-bono consulting for 250-plus emerging brands. Along with learning the ins and outs of navigating the industry, the group helps the up-and-comers cultivate a network of contacts. While many associate fashion with the design side of the business, other essential elements such as e-commerce, finance, merchandising, operations and logistics, influencer outreach, creative content strategies, marketing and public relations can be explored. The SoHo House event reinforced the need and strength of the community, and “how important fundraising will be to continue the work. That will be key for the organization’s future successes,” Harris said.

With that in mind, supporters are already planning an event during the next edition of New York Fashion Week in September.