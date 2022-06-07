Skip to main content
In a First, Ralph Lauren Stages Home Collection Presentation in Milan During Design Week

The presentation is staged at the brand's headquarters in Milan and the designer transformed the courtyard into an al fresco dining offering reservations for lunch, afternoon refreshments or aperitivo, with a menu of American classics.

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren's Home Collection in Milan Virgile Guinard courtesy of Ralph Lauren

MILAN For the first time, Ralph Lauren is bringing his home collection to Milan, staging a presentation of his fall 2022 lineup during the city’s international furniture and design trade show Salone del Mobile.

With a celebratory cocktail party hosted by David Lauren on Monday evening, the brand opened the doors to its headquarters in a Milan palazzo, known as Casa Campanini-Bonomi, to preview Ralph Lauren’s fall 2022 home line, fittingly called the Palazzo Collection.

“I have always been inspired by the way people live out their dreams all over the world and the city of Milan especially has touched me with its refinement, beauty and history,” said the designer, dubbing the event Ralph’s Milan. “I am excited to share my personal vision of living in the beautiful palazzo that is my home in the heart of Milan.”

And true to his style, Lauren’s vision is carefully telegraphed by recreating full-blown rooms. Inside the stately palazzo’s green serpentine marble walls, the imposing salons have been transformed to emphasize Ralph Lauren’s signature American sensibility and lifestyle — and it’s impressive, as art and antiques stand out under stunning glass chandeliers — a tribute to Italian craftsmanship — and emphasizing the meticulously detailed locales, including huge floral arrangements that add a home-y quality to the spaces.

Rich mahogany furniture, antiqued brass and burnished leather are unexpectedly paired with rich fabrics, from tartans and zebra prints to paisleys in a deep jewel-toned palette of burgundy, teal, saddle and hunter green — a link to Lauren’s fashion.

Ralph Lauren
The Palazzo Collection by Ralph Lauren Virgile Guinard -courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Highlights include the Ellsworth bar cabinet with hand-inlaid marquetry details; the burnished leather Bradburn Chesterfield sofa; the Burnham sofa with classic roll arms and intricately hand-carved feet, or the Radcliff dining chair with floral hand-carving mahogany-finished frame legs with paw feet, or the Ming-inspired Beekman cocktail table.

Lauren also transformed the courtyard into an al fresco dining in classic blue and white ticking stripes, floral patterns and checks from the home collection, offering reservations for lunch, afternoon refreshments or aperitivo, with a menu of American classics — its garden offering a respite from the busy streets of Milan during Design Week. Also unique to Ralph’s Milan, which is open by invitation and appointment only from Tuesday to June 11 is a concierge service.

Serving as the designer’s Milan headquarters since 1999, the 12,000-square-foot Rationalist-style palazzo, was designed by influential Italian architect Mino Fiocchi for the Campanini family and completed in 1941.

Lauren further extended his ties with the city of Milan in November by opening a new flagship store on Via Spiga includes the brand’s first hospitality experience in Italy — The Bar at Ralph Lauren — and perfectly reflects the aesthetics of the designer, both in terms of the range of product available and how it channels his distinctive style. The flagship is part of the Ralph Lauren Corp.’s targeted expansion across Europe, Asia and North America, which is mapping out a mix of flagships, smaller boutiques, wholesale partnerships and digital platforms, including a local digital flagship presence.

Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren’s Palazzo Collection Virgil Guinard-courtesy of Ralph Lauren
