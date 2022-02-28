Building Fashion’s New International Status Quo

When RAMZEN, the innovative Italian fashion house, launched at the beginning of 2021 its vision was to take things to the next level by merging Italian roots and international essence to be a game-changer in the industry.

Now, on the precipice of showing its Fall/Winter ’23 collection, RAMZEN’s mission is more focused than ever: to create a new cosmopolitan statement based on timeless elegance for dreamers and those with confidence – to create a brand that represents the new international status quo.

While RAMZEN is off to a running start, Andrea Lanza Cariccio, chief executive officer of RAMZEN, told WWD that launching during the pandemic was not without its challenges. Looking back, however, he said he feels very proud of every member of his team, recognizing that deadlines were met, the brand was launched and the collection has been promoted in many parts of the world.

“During the pandemic, we faced many challenges but our passion, vision and focus on success was very strong, we deeply penetrated and developed the brand during these intense and difficult times,” said Cariccio. “As it was impossible for us to be in the same room, the decision-making process was taking longer than we planned and the interview process to hire the right people was another challenge. Having a common space where we could all meet up, brainstorm, share ideas and create is crucial for any company and we didn’t even have that.”

In its first year, RAMZEN has worked to establish itself in Italy and plans to be present at every Milan Fashion Week, recognized as an Italian house.

Andrea Lanza Cariccio, Chief Executive Officer of RAMZEN. Courtesy Image.

“Milan is home to some of the biggest names in the industry,” said Andrea Lanza Cariccio, chief executive officer of RAMZEN. “Milan is cosmopolitan, it incorporates luxury, art, gastronomy and culture. Milan is the perfect place for fashionistas and industry enthusiasts. We didn’t think even for a second that there was an alternative solution to present our brand. We always aimed for Milan as we want to discover and deliver this ‘Made in Italy’ experience, product and design to all the international buyers.

All of RAMZEN’s suppliers, manufacturers and producers are based and Made in Italy.

“Our headquarters is in the heart of Milan and we opened during Milan Fashion Week in September,” said Cariccio. “We officially launched the brand with a runway show of our GIOIA DI VIVERE Collection showed a unique representation of happiness during a pandemic period.”

Notably, RAMZEN is the first European fashion house to be founded and directed by a Saudi Arabian creative director. And while every detail in the company’s operations and designers meet the criteria as a Made in Italy brand, the RAMZEN team is always thinking globally.

Expanding outside of Italy, Cariccio said RAMZEN is “still far from achieving our goals, but determination and hard work will eventually bring us where we would like to position brand. The Company, our showroom and team were completely built during the COVID pandemic with many challenges but we are so proud of what we have been able to build so far.”

Already, RAMZEN has successfully opened its first pop-up store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where Cariccio said the results had exceeded expectations.

“We had the most fashionable guests and clients from the UAE and Saudi Arabia who came to visit the store and became our official retail ‘live’ clients,” said Cariccio. “We are collaborating with celebrities of the Middle East for their big events, concerts, Royal Weddings and other major occasions. We are constantly getting orders on custom-made, couture outfits that allowed us to create a unique experience for our customers.”

Noting that Saudi Arabia’s economy is one of the fastest-growing in the world, RAMZEN also created its Saudi-Exclusive capsule collection.

“Creating an exclusive capsule collection was an idea of our Creative Director Al-Romaizan and as expected it had a huge success in Riyadh,” said Cariccio. “Not only did it bring brand awareness to RAMZEN but also makes it stand out from the competitors in terms of fabrics and technique a real tribute to the Creative Director’s Country.”

Moreover, the collection was an important way that RAMZEN could foster a bond with its customers. Providing the highest quality of products, innovative design and attention to detail are table-stakes for the brand in trying to create a long-term relationship with every client, but going above and beyond that is what Cariccio says will see RAMZEN thrive.

With that in mind, developing a customer relationship management (CRM) strategy has been one of the company’s top priorities.

“As with any luxury brand, creating a strong bond with our consumers is the key to the business success,” said Cariccio. “However, it takes passion, love, devotion and time to prove and establish that credibility. We always make sure that the client is happy with the purchase. We make sure to find out if the customer wants anything to be altered, changed or replaced. Customer care is our main priority, and it is key to our business.”

Alongside offering an impeccable product and creating a strong, compelling relationship with RAMZEN’s consumers at its core, trust is another key element to building the company.

“That is why we are developing the Retail network and Boutiques in many important international cities, to share the unique and unforgettable experience of RAMZEN,” said Cariccio. “We strongly focus on the human resource skills and company’s values. Positive reviews and testimonials play a big role in the process of gaining trust from the clients as well as being transparent and helpful when needed with the employees.”

In 2022 RAMZEN will build on the success it has already built in Saudi Arabia by opening its first flagship store in Riydah this September. Additionally, new pop-up stores are planned to open later this year.

With these openings, Cariccio told WWD the goal is to “share with clients RAMZEN’s philosophy and let them experience in person the highest quality of the product, its artistic design and immaculate service. We are very proud to announce our presence and openings of pop-ups in Dubai, Monte Carlo and Mykonos to present our RESORT GIOIA DI VIVERE Collection.”

RAMZEN’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection will be shown in a digital format on February 27th during Milan fashion week. In September, the company plans to present its Spring/Summer ’23 collection in person through a live runway event.