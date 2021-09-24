Redefining Luxury for Our Times

The unveiling of RAMZEN’s first Spring/Summer collection, Gioia di Vivere, is poised to align perfectly with the “reawakening of the world,” with fresh, vibrant and free-spirited designs that promise to capture the attention of fashion lovers as they look toward a brighter season with optimism.

Based in Milan and founded by designer and creative director Abdul Al-Romaizan, RAMZEN is a new fashion brand exclusively ‘Made in Italy.’ RAMZEN’s ready-to-wear styles appeal to men and women who are confident in expressing their uniqueness. Always inspired by the world around him and his own development and experiences, Al-Romaizan designs clothing that is at once nostalgic and innovative. Every collection represents a chapter, a place or a memory from his life.

Abdul Al-Romaizan, creative director at Ramzen. Courtesy Image.

For RAMZEN’s debut FW 2021-22 collection, which launched online at RAMZEN.com in July, Al-Romaizan reached back to his ‘80s childhood for the sense of exuberance and escape we all crave after months of lockdown. The designs, while elegant and subdued, invite wearers to break free from fashion’s confines.

“We all get dressed every day of our lives, and my dream is to inspire people all over the world to break free from the belief that a shirt is a shirt and a skirt is a skirt,” said Al-Romaizan. Instead, he hopes everyone can look to their closets for pieces that will propel them along a journey of self-expression.

Here, Al-Romaizan talks to WWD about his vision for the brand and RAMZEN’s upcoming collection, which will be revealed on September 26 during Milan Fashion Week, as well as how he hopes present and future consumers will see RAMZEN not merely as a fashion brand, but as an attitude and an experience.

WWD Studios: In your own words, what is your vision for the RAMZEN brand?

Abdul Al-Romaizan: The RAMZEN brand was conceived to captivate people who really appreciate fashion and who are unafraid to express themselves. Each item we design is more like an art piece than an item of clothing. We are all about innovation and uniqueness – creating looks that are experiences that will never again be repeated.

There are two things that really distinguish RAMZEN. One is a focus on quality. We want to be experts in the production of high-end luxury goods. From apparel to shoes and accessories, everything is crafted in Italy with immense attention to detail. The other unique aspect of our vision is our goal of creating an enduring brand that resonates with fashionistas all over the world and with generations yet to come.

RAMZEN is bigger than this season’s collection. It’s an attitude, a spirit and a way for me to leave a legacy of beauty inspired by the best specific memories from my life. There is a story to everything that we do, and our vision is that each look we create will become part of the wearer’s life story, too.

Soon, the RAMZEN name will mean far more than fashion. I hope the creative energy we bring to everything we undertake will inspire all those who connect with our brand to embrace the unexpected and to claim luxury as their birthright.

RAMZEN Spring/Summer 2022. Courtesy Image.

WWD Studios: What was the inspiration for your upcoming Spring/Summer 22 collection?

A.A.: We launched RAMZEN online in July with a Fall/Winter collection built around a solid palette of subdued colors that reflected the quiet isolation of this past year’s “imprisonment.” Now, as we take the brand out into the global arena, we’ll unveil a Spring/Summer 2022 collection that transports fashion lovers out of confinement and into a magical garden filled with happiness, vibrant colors and contemporary design features.

The RAMZEN Gioia di Vivere Collection is inspired by this time we’ve all been waiting for. It’s a journey to a world of infinite hues for those who are boldly unafraid to color outside the lines. I’ve designed the collection’s color-saturated pieces to empower wearers to be their most dynamic selves. An explosion of flowers and fireworks is how I like to think of these styles, which will appeal to those who are ready to live life on their own terms.

WWD Studios: How has your upbringing and love of art influenced your designs and how has this evolved?

A.A.: I was fortunate as a child to have so many memorable experiences of the arts, as I toured museums and landmarks in the world’s great cities. Nothing stirred my passion like fashion, though. It is an art form that is as much about attitude as it is about design and materials.

Sketch from RAMZEN Spring/Summer 2022. Courtesy Image.

I see beauty not only in art but in the everyday things of life. Depending on my mood and what’s happening around me, any creative work can inspire deeper thoughts, deeper ideas, which then become embedded in my memory.

As a fashion designer, I constantly tap those memories for inspiration that can be implemented into RAMZEN’s designs. Art is the spark that connects my thinking mind with the design process. Each piece we produce began as an experience in my life, and each creates a bond between designer and wearer. I love that we get to take this journey together.

WWD Studios: How have you used moments and experiences from your own life to inspire your designs? How does this create a flowing story?

A.A.: Every RAMZEN collection is a reflection of a chapter in my life. It might be a period from my youth, like my childhood in the ’80s, which inspired our debut Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Or it might be something as simple as joyful moments or a specific location in the world that I revisit in my dreams.

For Spring/Summer 2022, I was inspired by our shared global experience of joy after a difficult time of sacrifice. My passion for the life I was meant to live is reflected in the designs. Mystique and playfulness are inherent in RAMZEN’s DNA, so each season’s new collection will have a story and a mood all its own.

I never want the brand to become predictable, so the story will never be the same – never merely build upon what’s been seen and done before. Many fashion houses get trapped in a pattern of duplicating what has led to their success. We want to innovate at every turn and constantly redefine luxury for our times.

RAMZEN Spring/Summer 2022. Courtesy Image.

WWD Studios: How do you weave inclusivity and diversity throughout RAMZEN’s designs to appeal to all consumers?

A.A.: We are a global brand that believes fashion unites us. RAMZEN clothing can be worn with confidence and enjoyment by fashion lovers of all genders, body shapes, sizes, ethnicities and ages. It will always be the wearer’s individual energy and spirit that makes each RAMZEN piece beautiful.

Different cuts, shapes, silhouettes and fabrics — and mix-and-match pieces — offer choice to suit a variety of tastes. We are just stepping out into the market, but as we move forward and grow, the diversity of our styles will quickly expand. We’ll be listening to our clients, too. Our international following is a gift that gives us insights into the fashion dreams and desires of a diverse audience.