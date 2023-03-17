Ray-Ban Asks: What was the Moment You Became Genuine?

For over 86 years, Ray-Ban’s undeniable presence as an icon around the world has fostered an unmatched cultural authenticity recognized by consumers everywhere. From visionaries to trendsetters, on-stage and in the streets, Ray-Ban has been recognized as the most loved eyewear brand globally, with 94 percent brand awareness that is only continuing to grow.

Ray-Ban styles like the Wayfarer, Aviator, Round and Clubmaster are enduring classics that have become favorite pop culture icons in their own right and ultimately symbols of fashion’s history.

Daniel Alder, Vice President of Marketing North America at Ray-Ban, notes that Ray-Ban has “always been the choice of visionaries and cultural creators,” crediting the brand’s ability to remain a timeless yet trailblazing staple in the eyes of the consumer by continuously providing protection, comfort, craftsmanship, innovation and an image of effortless style.”

A driving force behind the Ray-Ban brand that has always been present in how product is brought to market is the company’s set of core values. These values, timelessness, courage and authenticity, Alder told Fairchild Studios, have been integral to the brand’s DNA for generations. Throughout Ray-Ban’s history, the brand has shown fierce commitment to evolving by rethinking, reimagining and reinventing even its most historical and iconic products.

RB0316S : Mega Clubmaster.

Importantly, the brand credits the consumer connection to its values as what keeps Ray-Ban relevant, even after all these years and in Ray-Ban’s latest campaign and brand platform, ‘Genuine Since,’ the brand takes a deep dive with its consumers into what its values mean to them. Taking a cue from Ray-Ban’s logo which reads “Genuine Since 1937,” the campaign asks consumers to reflect on the moment they became genuine.

“Ray-Ban continues to build emotional connections with consumers through authenticity,” said Alder. “Whether partnering with relatable musicians to tell their story through limited edition collaborations like in our Ray-Ban Studios collection, staying at the forefront of the latest innovations and trends, or reimagining the brand’s classic designs, Ray-Ban has a style that represents every individual personality.”

Ray-Ban describes being genuine as being authentic – authentic people, emotions and intentions. If you have the courage to be authentic, you will be timeless. “The Since” sets a stage of when you become your truest self.

RX0840V: Mega Wayfarer

“The ‘Genuine Since’ campaign aims to empower you to create the world you want to see,” said Alder. “Being genuine means championing authentic people, emotions and intentions.”

With the campaign, Alder said, the key is to evoke consumers’ emotions, to think about what sparks that courage. Consumers are asked to reflect: when was the first time they stood up for what they believe in? When did they finally decide to listen to their inner voice, despite their ego wanting to stay comfortable?

“The campaign,” Alder said, “represents that feeling of fulfillment and the ‘aha’ moment of clarity and transcendence experienced when we accept and radiate our true selves.”

To bring these values to life on Ray-Ban’s new communication platform, the brand tapped photographer Alasdair McLellan. Key collection highlights include Mega Icons.

RB4395: Kiliane

As part of the brand’s bold evolution, two of Ray-Ban’s most recognized silhouettes, the Clubmaster and Wayfarer, have been updated with the ‘Mega’ oversized trend. The designs are defined by “a courageous moment to reimagine the classic designs, merged with a dare to thrive beyond the boundaries of tradition.”

The designs take on bold new dimensions, merging everlasting design and new innovations. By designing the silhouettes with their modern Mega counterparts, they are evolved to meet the needs of today’s consumers, shifting horizons without losing their timeless appeal. Effectively, the collections allow the next generation to write their legacy.

“The historic details that make these beloved frames iconic are now bolder than ever,” said Alder of the new designs. “The new Mega Clubmaster amplifies the signature design of the original with its bold brow shape and retro look. The Mega Wayfarer features super wide temples and trademark double-pin rivets. Both models remain just as revolutionary as when they were first released.”

The Mega Clubmaster amplifies the signature cues of the original, featuring a broad temple on a metal front, complete with a thick eyebrow shape and the iconic dot rivets. The style is offered in six color combinations, including a bi-layered style, and is available in Ray-Ban ultimate Transition lens technology. Both sun and optical models will be offered for the new Mega Wayfarer, available in classic colorways in addition to a transparent bi-color option.

RX7217: Chad

The upcoming Gen Z focused collection comes to life under a new generation of tastemakers, offering a low, overstated profile in bio-based acetate in rectangular frames in bright colors while the Ferrari collection continues to bring two iconic brands together.

Always forward-thinking, Ray-Ban is eager to announce even more new innovations later this year.

*Bio-based acetate frames having 57% BIO-BASED carbon content and bio-based nylon lenses having 41% BIO-BASED carbon content (available only for classic sun lenses).

Learn more at: https://sustainability-qrcode.ray-ban.com