When consumers have a specific purchase in mind, they prefer to make that buy in a physical store, according to the latest research from Raydiant, which offers interactive screen signage solutions for retailers.

In a poll of 1,000 U.S. shoppers, the firm found that 53.1 percent of all respondents prefer to shop in a physical store. Of those aged 34 and up, 57.5 percent prefer shopping in a store while 44.9 percent of those aged 17 to 34 favored brick-and-mortar shopping.