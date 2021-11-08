Re-Imagining The Workforce

Amid massive changes in the retail workforce, brands are not only rethinking how to retain workers but how to train them for long-term success. And that means taking a “people-centric” approach.

In this episode of WWD Voices, and as part of the Retail’s Responsible Reset Series with Accenture, host Arthur Zaczkiewicz is in conversation with Joseph Taiano, Managing Director of Marketing for Consumer Industries at Accenture, and Sarah Dunn, Global Human Resources Officer at Tapestry, discussing current labor woes and why putting people first matters.