Reaching Beauty Shoppers With An Always-on Advertising Strategy

In today’s ever-evolving consumer journey, beauty brands face a growing challenge to reach new audiences across multiple touchpoints through both online and offline channels.

And with more beauty brands, and products than ever before, it’s essential for brands to establish a meaningful connection with shoppers that builds trust and loyalty in a highly competitive environment.

Still, online beauty sales are expected to increase by 26 percent over the next three years according to data from a 2022 eMarketer report. Brands that maintain an always-on advertising strategy, connecting with audiences continually over time, stand to grow their reach with beauty consumers as they look to meet their beauty needs.

Brittany Auer, senior beauty sales manager at Amazon Ads, explained in a roundtable with WWD, “an always-on advertising strategy, as the name suggests, allows brands to consistently reach their audiences, making them discoverable in the places where beauty shoppers are likely to be.”

For example, Auer continued “this could be shoppers browsing the Amazon store, watching their favorite show on streaming TV or engaging with like-minded communities on Twitch. Brands that implement an always-on approach can gain long-term success by analyzing the insights gathered from their campaigns over time. These insights can inform tactics across their Amazon Ads campaigns, leading to optimization and ensuring that their brand stay discoverable and top-of-mind throughout the path to purchase.”

In 2022, Moroccanoil partnered with Amazon for an always-on strategy that leveraged the full funnel of Amazon Ads solutions to meet goals for its latest campaign. Emma Sayles, senior manager of eRetail and digital marketplaces at Moroccanoil, shared that the campaign goals were twofold: drive consideration for the brand’s award-winning hair care line while also building awareness for its larger expansion into body care.

Emma Sayles, Senior Manager, eRetail and Digital Marketplaces, Moroccanoil

“We decided to launch with an always-on strategy, given the success we had seen from past campaigns dating back to 2019 when we first launched on Amazon with an always-on sponsored ads campaign,” said Sayles. “In the following year, we added Amazon DSP to our media mix to increase our reach with in-market shoppers, which we are still running three years later.”

In addition to leveraging DSP and Fire Tablet to deliver its brand message in 2022, Moroccanoil increased its investment in upper funnel solutions including Audio ads, Twitch and streaming TV ads to reach shoppers closer to the discovery phase.

In the months following Moroccanoil’s full-funnel launch, Sayles said, there were above-benchmark increases in average monthly sales and glance views. In a 2022 study, Amazon Ads data revealed that on average beauty brands that included brand-building solutions in their strategy saw a 14 times higher consideration rate.

Brittney Auer, Senior Beauty Sales Manager, Amazon Ads

Looking ahead, Sayles shared that Moroccanoil will “double down on those upper funnel solutions,” as the brand continues to expand its reach to in-market premium hair care audiences.

Auer added, “the shopping journey is not always straightforward, so brands that can reach shoppers across various ad experiences with relevant messages at different points in their journey can see an increase in conversion rates. It’s all about finding the right mix of ad products that work for your brand and reaching shoppers where they are most likely to engage with your message.”

Moroccanoil product range includes body care, hair care and fragrance.

Ultimately, “an always-on strategy can be thought about as a marathon, not a sprint,” concluded Auer. “It’s a strategy that is designed to boost product discoverability and drive long-term growth. The keys to an always-on approach are testing, learning and optimizing.”

For more insights and ideas about how Amazon Ads can help your beauty brand stay top of mind with audiences, watch the latest Thought Leadership Lab with Brittany Auer and Emma Sayles. And to learn more about how your brand can reach beauty shoppers, visit http://advertising.amazon.com/beauty.

*2022 Amazon internal data