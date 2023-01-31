×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 31, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels

Business

Canada Goose Gets into Resale

Fashion

Saint Laurent Said to Have Leased Founder’s Original Couture House

Are Economic Concerns Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer Perceptions?

New data from SAP Emarsys shows companies are not aligned with shoppers’ priorities across the board from areas of improvement to communication methods.

shoppers
Consumers are seeking to be rewarded for their loyalty amid rising prices. Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co

With recession looming, retailers and consumers alike are feeling the pressure of rising costs with new sets of priorities emerging.

According to research released by Emarsys, an SAP company, today’s reported priorities from consumers vs. retailers revealed that the two parties aren’t quite seeing eye to eye — and for business, the disconnect could mean losing out on much-needed repeat business.

The key takeaway from the research, said the authors of the report, is that “rewarding loyalty” is the top priority for consumers, coming in at second place for retailers. This finding, Emarsys’ researchers said, is key as stricter budgets have led many consumers to take more time to shop around for the best value purchase. By offering loyalty plays, like incentives, rewards or unique offers, customers will keep coming back. Emarsys’ survey found that 30 percent of consumers said they “want to feel valued by retailers I shop with, not just another sales statistic.”

Related Galleries

Importantly, however, wanting to feel valued by a retailer does not mean wanting to hear from them too consistently. While 61 percent of retailers surveyed said they believe customers want to hear from them multiple times a week, in reality only 31 percent of consumers agreed, saying they prefer to see contact once a week or less. Almost a sixth (15 percent) of consumers expressed that they strictly wish to be contacted in the event of a deal or special and 12 percent said they do not wish to be contacted at all — only 5 percent and 2 percent of retailers respectively were aligned with this demand.

“In today’s uncertain economic times, meeting customers where they are means everything,” said Meghann York, global head of product marketing at Emarsys. “Retailers in 2023 need to be brave with their communications, undergoing a process of ruthless prioritization that leaves only the most meaningful, curated communications at the heart of their marketing. If you get your message right, your customers will not only want to hear from you, they’ll want to engage with you. This is only achievable through an obsession with the customer — understanding exactly what they want to hear, at exactly the right frequency, and delivering that personalization everywhere they go.”  

In terms of building trust with the consumer, Emarsys’ report found a huge opportunity in how retailers handle customer feedback. According to the company’s research, while 82 percent of retailers surveyed say they “always review customer feedback in full and make adjustments accordingly,” only 30 percent of consumers believe this to be true, with 16 percent believing that “although feedback is read, no real changes are made.”

For those retailers making changes by listening to customers, great trust can be earned from simply communicating these actions. Emarsys suggests building on this by letting their most loyal customers know they are valued by asking for VIP feedback and rewarding them for doing so.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Hot Summer Bags

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Recession is Widening the Gap Between Customer Preference and Retailer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad