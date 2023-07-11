Reda’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection: The Epitome of Elegance and Sustainability

At the prestigious Italian textile fair Milano Unica, Reda, the market-leading textile manufacturer, presents its eagerly anticipated Fall/Winter 2024 collection, featuring a range of exquisite formalwear fabrics. With a keen focus on sustainability and craftsmanship, Reda has expanded its offerings to meet the growing demand for formal attire infused with natural fibers.

In this post-pandemic period, there has been a resurgence in the desire to dress more formally or to incorporate formal elements into casual attire. Consumers also appreciate the qualities of natural fibers.

To meet this demand, Reda’s latest collection showcases an array of fine fabrics made from a blend of Merino wool and cashmere. Renowned for their softness and warmth, these fabrics exude elegance with their warm and enveloping colors, including shades of beige, camel, and light gray. Reda’s attention to detail is evident in the natural and reassuring hues that characterize these new additions, which provide an unparalleled level of comfort and fluidity.

Among the highlights of this season’s collection are the fabrics that evoke the classic American knickerbocker style. Perfect for crafting jackets and blazers, these fabrics exhibit a buttoned effect, adding a touch of rustic elegance. Available in a wide range of colors, they offer versatility and the opportunity to create truly unique garments.

Reda’s formalwear range also includes a selection of Merino wool fabrics that lend themselves to creating looks with a casual feel. Noteworthy in this lineup is the knit-effect jacket fabric, woven using an innovative technique that employs different titrations of yarn and three-dimensional structures. This results in a fabric with a distinctive, full-bodied, and dynamic appearance. Completing the ensemble is a semi-carded pant fabric, manufactured using a combination of brushed mouliné and mélange wool for the warp and recycled carded yarn for the weft. The combination of these materials produces a comfortable, yet stylish look.

In Reda Active’s collection, the emphasis is on performance and functionality. By incorporating functional fibers alongside Merino wool, Reda Active enhances the fabrics’ performance to perfection. This dedication to research extends to outerwear fabrics as well, where an innovative bio-based coating ensures sustainability without compromising quality. The Reda Active range also introduces new shirting and jersey fabrics, resulting from the fusion of Merino wool with silk and cashmere. These luxurious blends offer the ideal choice for creating elegant and vibrant garments.

For this edition of Milano Unica, Reda is also touting a new and redesigned booth. Materials selected for the exhibition space feature neutral tones along with more tactile characteristics, reflecting Reda’s commitment to sustainability and circularity. By prioritizing natural and high-quality raw materials and embracing zero-impact solutions, Reda sets a new standard in environmental consciousness.

Buyers are drawn to Reda not only for its commitment to sustainability but also for its reputation for quality and excellence. Reda controls the entire supply chain, ensuring product traceability from the sheep’s fleece to the finished fabric. The company holds numerous international certifications, including ZQ, ZQRX, RWS, and B Corp, among others, further attesting to its dedication to sustainability.