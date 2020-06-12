Reformation founder and CEO Yael Aflalo has stepped down from her position following allegations of racism from past employees that emerged on social media.

A former model, Aflalo founded the Los Angeles brand in 2009 with an emphasis on sustainable practices and materials, and it quickly gained popularity with influencers and celebrities for its vintage-inspired styles.

“I am resigning as CEO effective immediately,” she wrote on the company’s website Friday morning. “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to build Reformation alongside such a passionate and talented group of individuals. Reformation has played a pivotal role in transforming our industry to be more sustainable, ethical and honest. I will always be proud of the company we built together.”

The controversy started on May 30 when the brand’s Instagram posts and donations to Black Lives Matter generated a tirade of comments and posts about the company’s treatment of Black people. Elle Santiago, a former assistant store manager posted about being overlooked for promotions, and said the company “consistently hired white women with the same or less qualifications over her.” She also detailed personal interactions with Aflalo, claiming that the founder would not look at her, and that senior managers resisted calls for diversity in the brand’s visuals, saying, “we’re not ready for that yet.” The post went viral, and was picked up by industry watchdog account DietPrada and other media outlets.

Aflalo also made a public-facing statement on Instagram Friday with the headline “I failed,” saying that the way she has practiced diversity is through the “white gaze,” and detailing how she would personally donate $500,000 to organizations working toward racial equality.

Reformation is a vertically integrated brand based in downtown with its own factories and more than 300 employees. In 2019, Aflalo sold a majority stake to Permira Funds. Reformation had been in the news during the pandemic after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled a partnership with the clothing brand to organize the city’s garment manufacturers to make protective masks.