“Farm to butt” is a first for many of us. But for sustainable fashion brand Reformation and FibreTrace, a solution that verifies textile fibers from the beginning to the end of the supply chain, it’s in reference to the brands’ new denim collection of high-rise, rigid jeans with a slouchy, ’90s flair, created with first-of-its-kind fiber traceability.

Its collection consists of six denim styles that are each made with Good Earth Cotton, the world’s first climate-positive farm in Australia, which absorbs more carbon than it releases and thus reduces carbon emissions in the atmosphere, according to Reformation.

But the special sauce is FibreTrace’s technology that embeds scannable, luminescent pigments into the fabric — which means that shoppers can scan the tag on their new jeans and “view the denim’s entire life cycle from the cotton farm to production to finished garment, to when they finally end up on your legs.” Pretty cool, huh?

Reformation said it is the first global brand to use FibreTrace tech, and it’s part of the brand’s mission to “push the fashion industry toward a better, more transparent shared future.”

Kathleen Talbot, chief sustainability officer of Reformation, said, “As a sustainable fashion brand, it’s on us to drive supply chain solutions that lead to better impacts for people and the planet. We’re so energized by our new collection that leverages FibreTrace’s technology for the first fully traceable pair of jeans in the U.S.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Trend: Knitwear

“Traceability has always been a priority at Reformation because it’s essential to maintaining rigorous fiber and production standards. With our new collection, we can extend this powerful visibility to our customers for the first time, with denim that they can trace all the way back to the climate-positive cotton farm.”

And Danielle Statham, founder of FibreTrace, added that Reformation is continuously driven toward positive climate change impact, and has even pledged to become climate positive by 2025.

“Reformation is a brand that not only listens to their customer but also continuously drives toward positive climate impact as a leading example in the global fashion industry. For this reason, we could not have wished for a more perfect partner to launch FibreTrace globally.

“This partnership means customers now have full transparency into Reformation’s product development process and can see the positive impact being made right down to the farm level (a climate positive cotton farm in Australia). It’s a bold move to publicly state that you will be climate positive by 2025 — but for Reformation, this is an honest reality.”