×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Can Sephora Revive Glossier?

Eye

The Mulberry Is Already the Coolest New Place to Go Out in New York

PwC Research Shows Shoppers Seeking In-store Experience

The report also revealed the consumer mindset around inflation, ESG and their financial situations.

people shopping in the city in motion blur
The survey showed consumers being more mindful in how and where they spend. bluraz - stock.adobe.com

PwC’s latest read on the consumer mindset and their shopping behavior reveals customers who are eager to return to shopping in-store for the experience while also continuing to shop online for deals and more transactional purchases. The report also showed the importance of ESG practices by brands and retailers.

Of those polled about the impact of inflation, 69 percent said they intend “to cut back on nonessential spending over the next six months,” while 5 percent said they were cutting back on all nonessential purchases. Meanwhile, half of the shoppers polled said they “are extremely or very concerned about their personal financial situation,” while 22 percent said they are “extremely concerned.”

Related Galleries

The report’s authors said there were two exceptions, though: ESG practices and the luxury segment. PwC said 70 percent of respondents said they were willing to pay more for food produced by local farmers, “and for goods made by a company known for ethical practices,” including brands that support human rights and avoid animal testing.

With luxury goods, the survey found that 26 percent of respondents said they plan to spend the same amount on luxury goods, while 21 percent said they were planning to increase over the next six months. “Motivating factors include wanting to treat themselves, better product quality and keeping up with trends,” the report stated.

When asked about where they shop, in-store topped the list at 43 percent and was followed by using mobile devices at 34 percent, and then by PCs at 23 percent. The report noted that 11 percent of online buyers say they are switching to in-store shopping. And 43 percent of consumers polled said they plan to increase online shopping in the next six months, which is down from 50 percent in PwC’s prior study.

When asked about some standout data points, Kelly Pedersen, retail leader at PwC U.S., told WWD that the research team has asked questions around ESG and responsible spending in the past, “but we’ve seen a big uptick this time, compared to previous surveys. People are trying to find ways to cut back. But yes, they’re spending their money more responsibly. From the ESG perspective, it has become more important for them.”

Pederson said his retail clients are keeping a close eye on the economy and a “looming recession” that may or may not materialize. But retailers are cautious, and Pederson said they’ve “significantly” reduced their purchases for the spring and summer — some clients by 30 percent. “I think they were a little bit hungover from the inventory woos from last year,” he added.

With lower inventory levels, retailers and brands will need to be smart about marketing products that are in stock. “It’s really about figuring out ways to let consumers substitute the products,” Pederson told WWD. “And although supply chains have been challenged, it’s not what we saw two years ago. It’s not what we saw three years ago. However, it is pervasive in anything that requires electronics. I also wonder, sometimes, if some of the luxury companies have almost taken advantage of the fact that there’s this mindset around constraint supply, and they’re constraining themselves further to create higher prices.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Hot Summer Bags

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Consumer Survey Reveals Behavior Around Spending, Channel Preferences

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad