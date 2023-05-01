Resy Wants to Get Into a ‘Reservationship’

Some of the best restaurants’ reservations are becoming harder to come by — many view snagging a highly coveted seat on a weekend primetime spot as an art form or social currency.

A recent report by Resy, the American Express-owned online restaurant reservation platform, surveyed more than 4,000 people and found that nearly a third of diners feel overwhelmed when the task of getting a restaurant reservation arises. Furthermore, close to half of diners feel worried when making sure they get a reservation at a great spot.

Because of this looming anxiety, Resy is announcing a month’s worth of reservation drops. The company’s latest campaign, called “Reservationship,” will hold a pop-up tent in Flatiron Plaza on Wednesday to help New York City diners find their perfect restaurant match. Beloved and highly sought restaurants such as Cosme, Five Acres, Oxomoco, Le Dive, Emmett’s on Grove, Wayan, and many more will be up for grabs, with a Resy reservation matchmaking expert to help guide guests.

From May 8 to May 12 or “Drop Week” Resy will team up with restaurants across the U.S. in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Miami, D.C., San Francisco and Chicago to drop reservations to get a table they’ve set their “Notify” option on for a later occasion to dine.

The campaign continues across the Atlantic Ocean to London. From May 15 through May 19, Resy will be releasing exclusive experiences at some of the city’s hottest restaurants right now: Ikoyi, Rambutan, F.K.A.B.A.M., Kurisu Omakase, and Straker’s.

In other American Express news, a new study by the credit card company found that small businesses are looking for consolidated cash flow management tools. The report surveyed more than 1,000 people and found that more than 75 percent of SMB are looking to consolidate their cash flow management tools.

Furthermore, 50 percent of SMB believe cash flow management tool consolidation positively impacts profitability. Seventy-eight percent of SMB owners state that having their business’ cash flow management in one place would help them grow more confident as owners. Eighty-four percent of SMB owners say that the consolidation of their cash flow management system would save them time every week, with nearly half believing they would save three to eight hours weekly.