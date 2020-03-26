By  on March 26, 2020

Retail and fashion companies are in crisis mode as the world waits in a near standstill against the coronavirus. 

Store closures have made real-life shopping expeditions a thing of the past, at least for now. And with a number of local lockdowns in place across the globe, some e-commerce operations — perhaps the only lifeline for some companies — have been forced to shut down as well. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers